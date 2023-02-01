Ozzy Agu, Segilola Ogidan & Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Tolu Ajayi’s Feature Film “Over The Bridge”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @Ozzyagu

Ozzy Agu, Segilola Ogidan, Deyemi Okanlawon and Joke Silva are set to star in the Tolu Ajayi-directed feature film “Over The Bridge.”

Principal photography officially wrapped in March 2022. It follows the life of Folarin Marinho, who goes missing on his birthday while working on a major infrastructure project in Lagos. His wife, Jumoke, embarks on a frantic search for him. Unfortunately, Folarin has been grappling with pressure from work as well as the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his young protégé’s involvement in the project.

Segilola Ogidan

Joining Ozzy Agu and Segilola Ogidan on set are Chimezie Imo (as Kevin), Deyemi Okonlawon (as Kunle), Paul Adams (as Micheal), Akin Lewis (as Chief Agoro), Elma Mbadiwe (as Joke), Oludara Egerton-Shyngle (as Laide), Ropo Ewenla (as Ayorode), Toyin Oshinaike (as Baale), Sola Onayiga (as Mama Ayorode), Joke Silva (as Engineer Suleiman) and Darasimi (as Ropo). It is produced by Bose Oshin, with Tosin Otudeko, Joke Silva, and Guy Hibbert credited as executive producers, while K.C. Obiajulu helms the cinematography.

“Over the Bridge” tells the story of a man’s journey while grappling with his emotional state and the quest to rediscover purpose in the midst of the internal and external pressures he is facing.

