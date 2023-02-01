Wizkid, Trevor Noah, Olianna & Olivia top Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Nomination List



Nickelodeon has announced the official list of nominees for the much anticipated Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs).

The slime sludging award ceremony celebrates the biggest local and international media personalities and artists voted for by fans across the world.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid, South African comedian and host Trevor Noah, young prodigy DJ, DJ Arch JNR and unidentical twin fashion kid-influencers, Olianna and Olivia all made the illustrious list of nominees for the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2023.

Wizkid was nominated under the Favourite Global Music Star category while Trevor Noah was nominated under the Favourite African Star category. DJ Arch JNR and the twins, Olianna and Olivia were nominated under the Favourite African Kidfluencers category.

The awards show will air on NickToons (Channel 308 on DStv and channel 69 GOtv), Sunday 8, March at 15:10 WAT from the Microsoft Theater. The awards will celebrate fans’ favorites from various fields, including film, television, music, sports, and more.

From the 31st of January, fans across the globe can cast their votes across 31 categories on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, with an additional 32 international categories available in regions around the world.

The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 nominees are:

FAVOURITE AFRICAN KIDFLUENCERS

Alakhe Mdoda

Lethukuthula Bhengu

Rethabile Mokgatla

Olianna and Olivia

Siba Bogopa

DJ Arch JNR

FAVORITE AFRICAN STAR

Trevor Noah

Banyana Banyana

Msaki

Scorpion Kings

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalía (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ms. Marvel

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Really Loud House

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Floor Is Lava

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie