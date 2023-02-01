Events
Wizkid, Trevor Noah, Olianna & Olivia top Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Nomination List
Nickelodeon has announced the official list of nominees for the much anticipated Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs).
The slime sludging award ceremony celebrates the biggest local and international media personalities and artists voted for by fans across the world.
Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid, South African comedian and host Trevor Noah, young prodigy DJ, DJ Arch JNR and unidentical twin fashion kid-influencers, Olianna and Olivia all made the illustrious list of nominees for the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2023.
Wizkid was nominated under the Favourite Global Music Star category while Trevor Noah was nominated under the Favourite African Star category. DJ Arch JNR and the twins, Olianna and Olivia were nominated under the Favourite African Kidfluencers category.
The awards show will air on NickToons (Channel 308 on DStv and channel 69 GOtv), Sunday 8, March at 15:10 WAT from the Microsoft Theater. The awards will celebrate fans’ favorites from various fields, including film, television, music, sports, and more.
From the 31st of January, fans across the globe can cast their votes across 31 categories on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, with an additional 32 international categories available in regions around the world.
The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 nominees are:
FAVOURITE AFRICAN KIDFLUENCERS
Alakhe Mdoda
Lethukuthula Bhengu
Rethabile Mokgatla
Olianna and Olivia
Siba Bogopa
DJ Arch JNR
FAVORITE AFRICAN STAR
Trevor Noah
Banyana Banyana
Msaki
Scorpion Kings
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Bad Bunny (Latin America)
BLACKPINK (Asia)
Harry Styles (UK)
Rosalía (Europe)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Wizkid (Africa)
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Ms. Marvel
Raven’s Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
The Really Loud House
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
Wednesday
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Floor Is Lava
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Rugrats
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Adam
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hocus Pocus 2
Jurassic World Dominion
Monster High The Movie