Experience the World Like Never Before with Accelerate Plus's New Travel Show, "Your City, My View"

Ozzy Agu, Segilola Ogidan & Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Tolu Ajayi's Feature Film "Over The Bridge"

Wizkid, Trevor Noah, Olianna & Olivia top Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nomination List

Relive the Inspiring Moments of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy Celebration with Sanicle Us, Cinergy, and Met Church Tulsa

Kanaga Jnr & Blue Aiva Are This Week's Heads of House

Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye & Kanaga Jnr will be joining the cast of MTV Shuga Naija Season 5!

Beverly talks about bullying, trauma & blossoming in the new episode of #WithChude

The First Pair to be Evicted from the #BBTitans House Tonight is #SanTheo - Sandra & Theo

Watch the Trailer for “Love In A Pandemic” starring Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon & Teniola Aladese

The Teaser for “Domitilla: The Reboot” Is Here | Watch

Experience the World Like Never Before with Accelerate Plus's New Travel Show, "Your City, My View"

Accelerate Plus releases a unique travel & lifestyle show; Your city, My view, with all 13 episodes streamable on Accelerate Plus, a one-of-a-kind streaming Video-on-Demand (SVOD) platform which showcases the best of African content and also on Accelerate’s Youtube channel.

The all-new travel show directed by Accelerate Plus captures the beauty of Africa with its treasured destinations full of beautiful nature, fantastic food and wine, adventures and friendly people. Around every corner is a view-worthy picture.

Using high-end cinematography, each episode keeps you glued to your seat as the award-winning Television personality, Bardia ‘Ill-rymz’ Olowu takes us on a different kind of journey, spotlighting a different tourism destination.

From Rwanda’s ancient art museum to Kenya’s vast wildlife preserves, taking a walk down Ghana’s canopy walk in Kakum, and enjoying simple things like relishing the rich taste of chardonnay produced in Walkabay, South Africa,  or taking an adventurous leap by going bungee jumping to see – in bird’s eye view – South Africa’s enchanting landscape and so much more.

Your city, My view brings to life uplifting stories of conservation, regeneration, inclusion, empowerment, and resilience while filming with the passionate people at the forefront of African culture & development.

Head over to Accelerate plus or Accelerate’s youtube to watch all 13 episodes.

Click on this link to download and watch. With Accelerate plus you can catch up on all varieties of outstanding African stories anywhere.

