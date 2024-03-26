Connect with us

Big Brother Naija is Back with a New Twist for the Season 9 Auditions

5 hours ago

Big Brother Naija, the annual high-anticipated reality TV show, has announced a twist for its upcoming ninth season: contestants will audition in pairs. In a departure from previous formats, contestants will need a partner to enter the Big Brother house.

Details released on Big Brother Naija’s official Instagram page specify that auditioning pairs can be close friends, family members, romantic partners, or any combination that embodies a “dynamic duo.”

Hopeful contestants are encouraged to submit a three-minute video showcasing their personalities, strengths as a duo, and why they should be in the house for BBNaija Season 9. The applications for the auditions open on Wednesday, March, 27.

 

A post shared by Big Brother Naija (@bigbronaija)

To submit your audition and for more information, check here.

