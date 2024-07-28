Connect with us

Movies & TV

BellaNaija’s Got You Covered on Everything #BBNaija Season 9 | Stay With Us

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Is The Perfect Gentleman in Mai Atafo for BBNaija "No Loose Guard" Opening Night

Movies & TV

Take A Tour Inside the Big Brother Naija "No Loose Guard" Spectacular House!

BN TV Movies & TV

Will Muna's Connection Be Zozo's Saviour? Watch Episode 9 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMeetTheStar: Uzor Arukwe on His Switch from Corporate to Nollywood, Future Projects & More

Movies & TV Promotions

Watch 'Shopaholic' Episode 4 – No Limits for Sporty Spice: Nike Shopping with KieKie

Events Movies & TV News Style

Hollywood Actor, Adewale Agbaje to Launch His New Fashion Line at Lux Afrique Polo Day This Weekend

Career Inspired Movies & TV

Moses Babatope Launches Nile Media Entertainment Group to Transform African Cinema

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Ini Dima-Okojie Speaks on Fibroid Recurrence & Raising Awareness on Arise News

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Afolabi Olalekan's Debut "Freedom Way" to Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Movies & TV

BellaNaija’s Got You Covered on Everything #BBNaija Season 9 | Stay With Us

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

And so it begins. The 9th season of Big Brother Naija, the biggest reality show in the country, premieres at 7 PM today.

The show kicks off with the highly anticipated launch, and we know you’re eager to see what Ebuka will be wearing and meet the new housemates. You can catch all these exciting moments and more on DStv Channel 198 or GOtv Channel 49. The live show will broadcast every Sunday at 21:00 WAT on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) and on Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv CH 2).

As always, BellaNaija will be your go-to source for all things Big Brother so you won’t miss a thing. Just like in previous seasons, we’ll provide live updates and in-depth coverage. This season promises to be bigger and better, so stay tuned to #BBNaija for the next few weeks, where we’ll deliver all the entertainment straight from Big Brother’s house.

Are you ready? Because we certainly are.

Follow our updates on @bellanaijaonline on Instagram and @bellanaija on Twitter and the hashtags: #BBNaija and #BNxBBNaija9

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php