BellaNaija’s Got You Covered on Everything #BBNaija Season 9 | Stay With Us

And so it begins. The 9th season of Big Brother Naija, the biggest reality show in the country, premieres at 7 PM today.

The show kicks off with the highly anticipated launch, and we know you’re eager to see what Ebuka will be wearing and meet the new housemates. You can catch all these exciting moments and more on DStv Channel 198 or GOtv Channel 49. The live show will broadcast every Sunday at 21:00 WAT on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) and on Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv CH 2).

As always, BellaNaija will be your go-to source for all things Big Brother so you won’t miss a thing. Just like in previous seasons, we’ll provide live updates and in-depth coverage. This season promises to be bigger and better, so stay tuned to #BBNaija for the next few weeks, where we’ll deliver all the entertainment straight from Big Brother’s house.

Are you ready? Because we certainly are.