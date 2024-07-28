Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Is The Perfect Gentleman in Mai Atafo for BBNaija “No Loose Guard” Opening Night

Has Ebuka ever missed the mark with his outfits? The answer is a resounding no. For the past eight seasons, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been the host of Big Brother Naija, and each season, he has brought his unique flair to the show. Not only does he host the show with his captivating style—keeping housemates on their toes during evictions—but he also consistently wows viewers with his impeccable fashion sense.

Check here, here and here for the proof.

This year is no different. For the opening night of BBNaija No Loose Guard, Ebuka, who has consistently raised the bar for style and sophistication, delivered as expected. His first look was a Mai Atafo custom-designed sharp tuxedo with a unique net drape, adding a dramatic flair. The second outfit, also by Mai Atafo, featured a glittery, shimmery jacket paired with black trousers.

First Look

Second Look