Movies & TV
#BBNaijaAllStars: A Moment Please, For Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Abstract Finale Outfit From ATAFO
Hey BellaNaijarians,
It’s been a while since we dissected the debonair Ebuka Obi-Uchendu‘s style choices for his Big Brother Naija All Stars appearance. From planning the ground-breaking BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023 to bringing you the best of African fashion and style, our team have had a lot on their plate.
Nonetheless, we found this stunning work of art from one of Ebuka’s favourite Nigerian brands — ATAFO, an elegant white 2-piece featuring abstract painting irresistibly paired with a black beanie, sunnies and boots.
View this post on Instagram
Shot by fast-rising Nigerian photographer — Oladayo The Great — with a creative interplay of lights and shadows these shots were too intriguing to dismiss. Applaudissez! 👏🏽
View this post on Instagram
Credits
BellaStylista: @ebuka
Outfit: @atafo__ x @dricky_
Shots: @theoladayo