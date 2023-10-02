Connect with us

#BBNaijaAllStars: A Moment Please, For Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Abstract Finale Outfit From ATAFO

Hey BellaNaijarians,

It’s been a while since we dissected the debonair Ebuka Obi-Uchendu‘s style choices for his Big Brother Naija All Stars appearance. From planning the ground-breaking BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023 to bringing you the best of African fashion and style, our team have had a lot on their plate.

Nonetheless, we found this stunning work of art from one of Ebuka’s favourite Nigerian brands — ATAFO, an elegant white 2-piece featuring abstract painting irresistibly paired with a black beanie, sunnies and boots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Shot by fast-rising Nigerian photographer — Oladayo The Great — with a creative interplay of lights and shadows these shots were too intriguing to dismiss. Applaudissez! 👏🏽

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Credits

BellaStylista: @ebuka
Outfit: @atafo__ x @dricky_
Shots: @theoladayo

