Beauty
Take A Closer Look At Toke Makinwa’s Glamourous Looks For Big Brother Naija All Stars Finale
Glamour Girl and Host extraordinaire — Toke Makinwa riled up a fashion storm with her glamorous style choices for the Finale of the biggest show on African TV — Big Brother Naija.
Styled by Jeremiah Ogbodo, famously known as Swanky Jerry, Toke donned two (2) embellished mermaid dresses from Kud Collections and one (1) from Xtra Brides Lagos, both proudly Nigerian brands. With hair sleeked back into a C-cut ponytail by rising hairstylist Hair by BUKKS and face well snatched by Tamars Beauty, Naija’s BabyGirl 4 life ATE!
Explore the stunning looks shot by Timi & De Brains below:
Credits
BellaStylista: @tokemakinwa
Creative Director &Stylist: @swankyjerry
Dress Makers: @kudcollections × @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup Artist: @tamars_beauty
Hairstylist: @hairbybukks_
Curly Hair: @jbronzehair
Photographer: @photokulture