Sandrah Tubobereni Dons 4 Impressive Looks For The 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

OG BellaStylistas already know that Sandrah Tubobereni, creative director at TUBO — the leading Nigerian fashion brand that boosts a blend of creativity and impact, with a key focus on not just the business and numbers, but the impact on national development was one of the 3 distinguished panellists who dissected The Business of Fashion in Nigeria at BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023 with Mary Edoro the Chief of Staff/Head of Strategy at Africa’s leading media tech company — BellaNaija.

In preparation for the summit, Tubo’s fabulous team put together three (3) stunning looks featuring exquisitely tailored teal blue pieces including the Becky Skirt, Adunni Pants, and Imani shirt from her recently launched DAMASK collection via her ready-to-wear brand — TUBO RTW

The Becky Skirt is a back-zipped fitted mini skirt which she first paired with an oversized button-down white shirt layered with a sultry black lingerie. She then switched into her straight-cut Adunni pants with a saddle detail pocket around the waist paired with the same oversized white shirt before swapping the latter for a TUBO RTW Imani shirt — a long-sleeved damask corporate shirt with false pockets and button details which she ultimately paired with delicate offwhite silk pants from LOEWE.

Dissing foundation, concealer and powder, Sandrah slayed a glowing bare face with microbladed brows and luscious lips with flawlessly laid frontals to tie up her look. Get ready with TUBO in the video below, hit the ▶ button to watch:

Which of these Corporate Baddie-themed looks did Tubo rock to the summit? Keep scrolling to see:

Impact is at the very core of my personal values and I am always happy to share my experiences so I can save the next entrepreneur the cost of mistakes I already made. Thank you @bellanaijastyle and @ecobank_nigeria for giving me the platform to pay forward. — said Tubo on Instagram

At the summit, Tubo delved into her inspiring journey in the fashion industry to unveil relevant lessons for success. The multi-award-winning globally acclaimed fashion designer is best known for her creative impact on traditional African bridal design, transforming the indigenous into coveted contemporary masterpieces.

She shared how she found her power within this niche quite in a serendipitous manner. For a young lady who has done nothing more than a short 3-day course in formal fashion education, Sandrah Tubobereni has defied the odds; switching from a flourishing career in Business Development and Finance to Fashion, she leveraged her knowledge across board to build one of Africa’s most remarkable clothing brands today.

After making her industry debut in 2014, Sandrah Tubobereni built the TUBO brand organically, from her bedroom in Dolphin estate, Lagos, with very little to no funds to start with, but just a vision and core values that she was dedicated to.

Bootstraping intelligently and leveraging what’s accessible through collaborations, in 2017, she released her first official fashion projection – a collection inspired by the acknowledgement of what a woman embodies – showcasing the TUBO Woman.

Creating a cohesive collection that communicated a visual metaphor of the Fragility, Femininity and Strength of Women, she birthed the anti-fictitious womenswear label. This sophisticated collection received a lot of accolades and carved the brand’s unique space in the Global Fashion industry as it was sought after at home and abroad.

Through her designs, Tubo brings to the fore, an appealing innovation in fashion, a distinct silhouette and chic prêt-à-porter fashion clothing. According to Tubo, her focus on community development and hunger for a better Nigeria entrenches her creativity and ability to do greater things in the industry.

See more of Tubo at the 4th annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit below:

Credits

BellaStylista: @tubobereni_

All the outfits from @tubortw (available at www.tubowoman.com) except the cream silk pants @loewe

Shoes: @theluxeshopper

Photography: @insignaonline × @klalaphotography

