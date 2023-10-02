Beauty
ICYMI: Beverly Osu’s Flawless Birthday Glam Is A Stunning Beauty Inspiration For Black Girls
For her birthday this year, gorgeous Nigerian actor, entrepreneur and mental health advocate — Beverly Osu debuted 3 stunning portraits of her captivating melanated figure all dolled up.
Dressed in a sultry wine velvet mini dress, Beverly rocked a top bun with face-framing tendrils on an impressive facebeat featuring a flawlessly contoured nose, nude manicure, prominent blushes, accentuated eyes, and glossy nude lips. She completed the look with pieces of gold jewellery and gold stiletto sandals. See below:
Credits
BellaStylista: @beverly_osu
Styling: @by_mickeycreates
Photography: @praizikechukwu
Outfit:@acha_designz
Makeup Artistry: @snowbellemua