ICYMI: Beverly Osu’s Flawless Birthday Glam Is A Stunning Beauty Inspiration For Black Girls

For her birthday this year, gorgeous Nigerian actor, entrepreneur and mental health advocate — Beverly Osu debuted 3 stunning portraits of her captivating melanated figure all dolled up.

Dressed in a sultry wine velvet mini dress, Beverly rocked a top bun with face-framing tendrils on an impressive facebeat featuring a flawlessly contoured nose, nude manicure, prominent blushes, accentuated eyes, and glossy nude lips. She completed the look with pieces of gold jewellery and gold stiletto sandals. See below:

Credits

BellaStylista: @beverly_osu

Styling: @by_mickeycreates

Photography: @praizikechukwu

Outfit:@acha_designz

Makeup Artistry: @snowbellemua

