New Hertunba Collection Celebrates Nigerian Culture and Sustainable Fashion
Presenting the Hertunba Sound Wave Collection a symphony of African fashion and the vibrant, pulsating hues of sound.
The Hertunba Sound Wave Collection is a vibrant celebration of the emotions, energy, and rhythm of music. Each dress is a unique visual representation of the dynamic interplay of colours inspired by this symphony. The Collection is a fresh and innovative take on African fashion, with garments that are both visually striking and technically impressive.
These dresses are a celebration of Nigerian and African culture and a great way to express your individuality and love of fashion. This collection is made with a focus on sustainability and ethical practices, which include using upcycled materials.
The Dresses
Ijele Cobalt Dress
The Ijele Cobalt Dress is a unique and stylish maxi dress made from upcycled deadstock fabric. Its flattering silhouette and eye-catching tassels make it the perfect choice for women who want to make a statement. The Ijele is a versatile dress that can be dressed up or down, making it a statement piece.
- Made from fine knit upcycled deadstock fabric
- Length: 56 inches
- Dry clean only
- Fabric offers a slight stretch for comfort and flexibility
- Intricate tassels for a dynamic movement effect
Rolly Osun Dress
Inspired by the rich shade of blue found in our West African tye and dye technique adding a cultural and vibrant touch to the design, the Rolly Osun dress is a spin-off of the iconic and highly coveted Rolly dress. The use of fine stretchy mesh fabric not only ensures comfort but also a flattering fit that accommodates curves. The attention to detail ensures that the dress not only looks stylish but also provides a comfortable and flattering silhouette.
- Crafted from fine, stretchy mesh fabric for curve accentuation and comfort in
- Dress length: 60 inches
- Mesh fabric composition: 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
- Gently machine wash to preserve its beauty
Ixora Shell Set
The elegant Ixora Shell Set is crafted from a fine combination of silk and satin which is a luxurious choice that offers both comfort and elegance, The use of silk and satin fabrics provides a soft and smooth texture against the skin and also adds a luxurious sheen and drape, enhancing its overall elegance. The mixed-matched design adds uniqueness and versatility, allowing creative styling options for formal and casual occasions.
- A luxurious two-piece set made from a blend of silk and satin
- The pants are 46 inches
- Dry clean only
Biola Cobalt
The goal for this look was to bridge the gap between fun and elegance. The combination of the regal high-neck design adds an element of royalty to the overall look, while the crop top length adds a fun and girly twist. The flowy long silk satin pants, with their quality stitching, are specifically designed to create a visually elongating effect, making the wearer appear taller and unforgettable. This combination allows you to showcase your style while maintaining a sense of grace and refinement.
- Pant length 46 inches
- Top length 16 inches
- Dry clean only
Ronti Dress
Ronti dress is a fashion-forward statement piece for the bold and stylish woman. The boned strapless upper bodice offers a structured and flattering fit that accentuates the upper body.
The addition of a threaded bottom half adds a playful and unique element to the design creating a visual interest. The upcycled piece adds an eco-friendly aspect to its appeal. By choosing an upcycled dress like Ronti, you make a fashion statement and contribute to sustainable fashion practices.
- Tailored for the fashion trailblazer craving uniqueness and sophistication
- The threaded bottom half adds a touch of creativity and originality
- An upcycled gem, aligning with your commitment to sustainable fashion
- Dry clean only
- Price: 130,000 Naira 175 USD
Akwete Dress
This sophisticated straight-cut maxi dress, made from colourful Akwete fabric, offers a simple and elegant silhouette. With its straight cut, the dress provides a clean and streamlined look that suits various body types. The Akwete fabric adds a unique touch, showcasing traditional African textiles and craftsmanship. The dress features two spaghetti straps for delicate and feminine details, along with support. The size zip ensures easy wear and removal.
- Crafted from the exquisite Akwette fabric, it reflects cultural heritage and luxury
- Fabric offers no stretch, ensuring a true-to-size fit that flatters your silhouette
- In a bid to remain sustainable this dress is not cut with a placement pattern, this means that each dress may feature a slightly different weaving pattern, making each dress unique to its owner.
- Hand wash only
- Do not soak or bleach
Amie Dress
The fusion of elegance and tradition in this dress, crafted from a blend of handwoven Akwete and soft cotton fabric, is truly captivating. The combination of these materials adds a unique and luxurious touch to the garment. This dress features a T-shirt-style upper bodice that gently hugs the form and a voluminous lower skirt inspired by traditional masquerade costumes. The design is both flattering and comfortable, and it celebrates the richness of cultural heritage.
- Back zip for ease of wearing, maintaining a seamless look
- Fabric offers no stretch, highlighting the authentic design
- Dry clean only
Achebe Tunic Dress
This masterpiece tunic is made with sustainability in mind, featuring a patchwork of upcycled Akwette fabric. This tunic exudes a sense of responsibility and dedication to sustainable fashion, embracing a loose, comfortable fit with two straps and a dress length of 32 inches.
- Dress length: 32 inches, ensuring comfort and style
- Loose fit and two straps for a relaxed and easy-wearing experience
- Dry clean only
- Due to its upcycled nature, no two Achebe tunics are exactly the same.
- Hand wash only
- Do not soak or bleach
Lulu Suit
This slick corset-inspired suit features meticulously tailored cigarette pants which offer a sleek and streamlined silhouette, while the double-breasted blazer adds a touch of elegance and structure to the ensemble. Crafted from opulent Mikado silk fabric, this suit takes luxury to another level. This suit is a great way to make a statement at formal events or upscale gatherings.
- Luxurious Mikado silk fabric that guarantees a premium and elegant feel
- Machine wash only
Aima Dress
A dress carefully crafted to embrace and celebrate unique beauty. This soft, off-white pencil dress is more than fabric and stitching; it’s designed to accentuate individual elegance. The padded upper bodice and bishop collar add a touch of sophistication, empowering you to command respect and embrace a regal aura. Made exclusively from 100% cotton, this fully lined dress is a testament to both comfort and style. It’s not just a dress—it’s a statement of your inner grace and beauty.
- Made from 100% cotton, ensuring both comfort and a breathable feel
- Dress length: tailored to perfectly balance your style and grace
- Machine wash only
- Dress length 55 inches
Ehigozie Suit
This two-piece skirt suit is designed to embody style and sophistication. The ensemble features a short-sleeved crop coat paired elegantly with a midi skirt. Crafted entirely from 100% cotton, this suit guarantees both comfort and a chic aesthetic.
- Two-piece ensemble featuring a short sleeve crop coat and a stylish midi skirt
- Made from 100% cotton, to provide both comfort and a chic aesthetic
- Machine wash only
- Jacket length 18 inches
- Skirt length 36 inches
Ada Two Piece
A timeless two-piece ensemble for the fashion-forward working woman, blending style and professionalism with effortless ease. The set is a composition of 60% polyester and 40% wool, combining durability with comfort.
- Crafted for the fashion-savvy, seeking a seamless blend of elegance and professionalism
- Made from a composition of 60% polyester and 40% wool, ensuring both durability and comfort
- Pants length: 46 inches, exuding a sense of elegance and grace
Akweke Kaftan
The Akweke Kaftan is a stunning garment crafted from a akweke design showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship involved in creating this garment. The kaftan structure is carefully prioritized for comfort allowing for ease of movement and a relaxed fit. It is designed to drape gracefully on your body providing a flattering and flowing silhouette.
- Dress length: 62 inches
- Loose fit for ease of movement and a relaxed, elegant look
