New Hertunba Collection Celebrates Nigerian Culture and Sustainable Fashion

Presenting the Hertunba Sound Wave Collection a symphony of African fashion and the vibrant, pulsating hues of sound.

The Hertunba Sound Wave Collection is a vibrant celebration of the emotions, energy, and rhythm of music. Each dress is a unique visual representation of the dynamic interplay of colours inspired by this symphony. The Collection is a fresh and innovative take on African fashion, with garments that are both visually striking and technically impressive.

These dresses are a celebration of Nigerian and African culture and a great way to express your individuality and love of fashion. This collection is made with a focus on sustainability and ethical practices, which include using upcycled materials.

The Dresses

Ijele Cobalt Dress

The Ijele Cobalt Dress is a unique and stylish maxi dress made from upcycled deadstock fabric. Its flattering silhouette and eye-catching tassels make it the perfect choice for women who want to make a statement. The Ijele is a versatile dress that can be dressed up or down, making it a statement piece.

Made from fine knit upcycled deadstock fabric

Length: 56 inches

Dry clean only

Fabric offers a slight stretch for comfort and flexibility

Intricate tassels for a dynamic movement effect

Rolly Osun Dress

Inspired by the rich shade of blue found in our West African tye and dye technique adding a cultural and vibrant touch to the design, the Rolly Osun dress is a spin-off of the iconic and highly coveted Rolly dress. The use of fine stretchy mesh fabric not only ensures comfort but also a flattering fit that accommodates curves. The attention to detail ensures that the dress not only looks stylish but also provides a comfortable and flattering silhouette.

Crafted from fine, stretchy mesh fabric for curve accentuation and comfort in

Dress length: 60 inches

Mesh fabric composition: 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane

Gently machine wash to preserve its beauty

Ixora Shell Set

The elegant Ixora Shell Set is crafted from a fine combination of silk and satin which is a luxurious choice that offers both comfort and elegance, The use of silk and satin fabrics provides a soft and smooth texture against the skin and also adds a luxurious sheen and drape, enhancing its overall elegance. The mixed-matched design adds uniqueness and versatility, allowing creative styling options for formal and casual occasions.

A luxurious two-piece set made from a blend of silk and satin

The pants are 46 inches

Dry clean only

Biola Cobalt

The goal for this look was to bridge the gap between fun and elegance. The combination of the regal high-neck design adds an element of royalty to the overall look, while the crop top length adds a fun and girly twist. The flowy long silk satin pants, with their quality stitching, are specifically designed to create a visually elongating effect, making the wearer appear taller and unforgettable. This combination allows you to showcase your style while maintaining a sense of grace and refinement.

Pant length 46 inches

Top length 16 inches

Dry clean only

Ronti Dress

Ronti dress is a fashion-forward statement piece for the bold and stylish woman. The boned strapless upper bodice offers a structured and flattering fit that accentuates the upper body.

The addition of a threaded bottom half adds a playful and unique element to the design creating a visual interest. The upcycled piece adds an eco-friendly aspect to its appeal. By choosing an upcycled dress like Ronti, you make a fashion statement and contribute to sustainable fashion practices.

Tailored for the fashion trailblazer craving uniqueness and sophistication

The threaded bottom half adds a touch of creativity and originality

An upcycled gem, aligning with your commitment to sustainable fashion

Dry clean only

Price: 130,000 Naira 175 USD

Akwete Dress

This sophisticated straight-cut maxi dress, made from colourful Akwete fabric, offers a simple and elegant silhouette. With its straight cut, the dress provides a clean and streamlined look that suits various body types. The Akwete fabric adds a unique touch, showcasing traditional African textiles and craftsmanship. The dress features two spaghetti straps for delicate and feminine details, along with support. The size zip ensures easy wear and removal.

Crafted from the exquisite Akwette fabric, it reflects cultural heritage and luxury

Fabric offers no stretch, ensuring a true-to-size fit that flatters your silhouette

In a bid to remain sustainable this dress is not cut with a placement pattern, this means that each dress may feature a slightly different weaving pattern, making each dress unique to its owner.

Hand wash only

Do not soak or bleach

Amie Dress

The fusion of elegance and tradition in this dress, crafted from a blend of handwoven Akwete and soft cotton fabric, is truly captivating. The combination of these materials adds a unique and luxurious touch to the garment. This dress features a T-shirt-style upper bodice that gently hugs the form and a voluminous lower skirt inspired by traditional masquerade costumes. The design is both flattering and comfortable, and it celebrates the richness of cultural heritage.

Back zip for ease of wearing, maintaining a seamless look

Fabric offers no stretch, highlighting the authentic design

Dry clean only

Achebe Tunic Dress

This masterpiece tunic is made with sustainability in mind, featuring a patchwork of upcycled Akwette fabric. This tunic exudes a sense of responsibility and dedication to sustainable fashion, embracing a loose, comfortable fit with two straps and a dress length of 32 inches.

Dress length: 32 inches, ensuring comfort and style

Loose fit and two straps for a relaxed and easy-wearing experience

Dry clean only

Due to its upcycled nature, no two Achebe tunics are exactly the same.

Hand wash only

Do not soak or bleach

Lulu Suit

This slick corset-inspired suit features meticulously tailored cigarette pants which offer a sleek and streamlined silhouette, while the double-breasted blazer adds a touch of elegance and structure to the ensemble. Crafted from opulent Mikado silk fabric, this suit takes luxury to another level. This suit is a great way to make a statement at formal events or upscale gatherings.

Luxurious Mikado silk fabric that guarantees a premium and elegant feel

Machine wash only

Aima Dress

A dress carefully crafted to embrace and celebrate unique beauty. This soft, off-white pencil dress is more than fabric and stitching; it’s designed to accentuate individual elegance. The padded upper bodice and bishop collar add a touch of sophistication, empowering you to command respect and embrace a regal aura. Made exclusively from 100% cotton, this fully lined dress is a testament to both comfort and style. It’s not just a dress—it’s a statement of your inner grace and beauty.

Made from 100% cotton, ensuring both comfort and a breathable feel

Dress length: tailored to perfectly balance your style and grace

Machine wash only

Dress length 55 inches

Ehigozie Suit

This two-piece skirt suit is designed to embody style and sophistication. The ensemble features a short-sleeved crop coat paired elegantly with a midi skirt. Crafted entirely from 100% cotton, this suit guarantees both comfort and a chic aesthetic.

Two-piece ensemble featuring a short sleeve crop coat and a stylish midi skirt

Made from 100% cotton, to provide both comfort and a chic aesthetic

Machine wash only

Jacket length 18 inches

Skirt length 36 inches

Ada Two Piece

A timeless two-piece ensemble for the fashion-forward working woman, blending style and professionalism with effortless ease. The set is a composition of 60% polyester and 40% wool, combining durability with comfort.

Crafted for the fashion-savvy, seeking a seamless blend of elegance and professionalism

Made from a composition of 60% polyester and 40% wool, ensuring both durability and comfort

Pants length: 46 inches, exuding a sense of elegance and grace

Akweke Kaftan

The Akweke Kaftan is a stunning garment crafted from a akweke design showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship involved in creating this garment. The kaftan structure is carefully prioritized for comfort allowing for ease of movement and a relaxed fit. It is designed to drape gracefully on your body providing a flattering and flowing silhouette.

Dress length: 62 inches

Loose fit for ease of movement and a relaxed, elegant look

