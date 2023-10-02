ContentGram Studios Africa Debuts Gripping New Drama Series “The Chronicles” from Acclaimed Seun Arowojolu

Renowned as a visionary television producer, Seun Arowojolu is at the forefront of redefining the art of drama for the small screen. The creative force responsible for fan-favourite TV series like ‘Squatterz’ and ‘Birds of a Feather’, Arowojolu has once more graced our screens with “The Chronicles,” a storytelling tour de force poised to alter the perception of television drama. Featuring innovative narrative techniques and a unique outlook, The Chronicles is a must-see for any avid fan of exceptional television.

Dive into the thrilling world of Akindele and Abena Akanji. Their serene life shatters with the demise of their maternal grandmother, Dorcas Ene, leaving behind not only profound memories but also a staggering multi-billion-naira estate and a shocking revelation of a clandestine 27-year-old son.

As the Akanji family grapples with these disclosures, their home metamorphoses into a frenzied battleground. Muyiwa, the eldest son, grapples with the idea of an emergent sibling posing a threat to his inheritance. His reluctance triggers a series of suspense-filled, dramatic events, ensuring viewers remain transfixed episode after episode.

“The Chronicles” is not just a tale of inheritance and family ties but a riveting journey of power struggles, hidden truths, and the unrelenting race for affluence.

One of the hallmarks of Seun Arowojolu’s work is the depth and authenticity of the characters.”The Chronicles” introduces a cast whose authenticity makes them feel like genuine individuals, each wrestling with their personal dreams, anxieties, and undisclosed truths. From extraordinary performances from Lead characters, Abena Akanji (Chioma Jennifer), Akindele Akanji (Shola Johnson) Muyiwa Akanji (Victor Inyang), Nike Akanji (Isabella Joseph) Joseph Ene (Emmanuel Adodo), Adesuwa (Gloria Opara) and Chude (Kingsley Bewi)

Watch the official trailer here:



Tune in to “The Chronicles” every Friday at 5:30 pm on NTA Network (DSTV 251) and 8:30 pm on Wazobia Max and Wazobia TV (DSTV 259, GOTV 128, Startimes 195) for a night of gripping drama and entertainment. More Cable, streaming, and terrestrial platforms coming soon.

