Connect with us

Events Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Ilebaye is the Winner of the #BBNaijaAllStars Season!

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The BBNaija All Stars Reunite for a Final Saturday Party - Check Out Their Sizzling Looks

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Take A Look At Corporate Baddie, Masterfully Decoded By The Style Infidel At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Events News Promotions

Explore Empowerment and Creativity at the Bookit Mental Health Event | 14th Oct

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Adanna Adaka's Corporate Baddie Look To The 4th Annual #BNSDigitalSummit Is One You Must See

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Living Promotions

3X4 Gourmet Announces Lagos Street Food Celebration: Showcasing the Best of African Cuisine

Events Music News Promotions

Activity Fest Returns with ASC3NSION: Your Passport to Electronic Music Bliss in Lagos

Events Promotions

Guiding Light Assembly reveals GLA Worship 24: "Hosting His Presence" | 14-15 OCT

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Here's How Nonye Udeogu Nailed The Corporate Baddie Dress Code At #BNSDigitalSummit | WATCH

Events

Ilebaye is the Winner of the #BBNaijaAllStars Season!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After ten highly competitive weeks in the BBNaija house, Ilebaye has emerged as the winner of the first ever Big Brother Naija All Stars season.

The finale that unfolded tonight, Ebuka announced Ilebaye as the winner, with Mercy Eke securing the first-runner-up position.

The glamorous and emotional live show witnessed the presence of all the season’s housemates, as everyone eagerly awaited the grand announcement.

The show started with the eviction of Cross from the house. His eviction was followed by the eviction of Pere from the house. Pere talked about his relationship with Mercy and his future plans. Adekunle was next to be evicted from the house and with his eviction history was made.

For the first time in the history of the show and all its editions, three woman made the final top three. The show continued with the announcement of Cee-C as the second runner up and that left Mercy and Ilebaye as the two last housemates. Nigerian music stars Skales and BNXN were on hand to thrill the audience as everyone waited for the big announcement. After a tense wait and a spell of commercials, Ebuka announced Ilebaye as the winner.

See highlights below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php