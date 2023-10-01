Ilebaye is the Winner of the #BBNaijaAllStars Season!

After ten highly competitive weeks in the BBNaija house, Ilebaye has emerged as the winner of the first ever Big Brother Naija All Stars season.

The finale that unfolded tonight, Ebuka announced Ilebaye as the winner, with Mercy Eke securing the first-runner-up position.

The glamorous and emotional live show witnessed the presence of all the season’s housemates, as everyone eagerly awaited the grand announcement.

The show started with the eviction of Cross from the house. His eviction was followed by the eviction of Pere from the house. Pere talked about his relationship with Mercy and his future plans. Adekunle was next to be evicted from the house and with his eviction history was made.

For the first time in the history of the show and all its editions, three woman made the final top three. The show continued with the announcement of Cee-C as the second runner up and that left Mercy and Ilebaye as the two last housemates. Nigerian music stars Skales and BNXN were on hand to thrill the audience as everyone waited for the big announcement. After a tense wait and a spell of commercials, Ebuka announced Ilebaye as the winner.

