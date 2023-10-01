The BBNaija All Stars Reunite for a Final Saturday Party – Check Out Their Sizzling Looks

The much-anticipated Big Brother Naija All Stars grand finale is just around the corner, and the excitement reached fever pitch at the Saturday after party on September 30. Evicted housemates brought the house down with their jaw-dropping looks and infectious energy as they rallied behind the Top 6.

The All Stars brought their A-game to the party, serving up some seriously stylish looks.

Inside the party, it was all laughs and epic dance-offs as evicted housemates and the Top 6 celebrated their Big Brother Naija journey. The Saturday after party was a night to remember, setting the stage for what’s sure to be an unforgettable grand finale on October 1. Keep those eyes glued, because the All Stars are gearing up for a finale that’ll have fans on the edge of their seats!

Check them out!

The Ladies

Lucy

Doyin

Uriel

Venita

Princess

Angel

KimOprah

The Guys

Soma

Neo

Seyi

Prince

Frodd

Ike