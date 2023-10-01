Connect with us

The BBNaija All Stars Reunite for a Final Saturday Party - Check Out Their Sizzling Looks

Take A Look At Corporate Baddie, Masterfully Decoded By The Style Infidel At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Explore Empowerment and Creativity at the Bookit Mental Health Event | 14th Oct

Adanna Adaka's Corporate Baddie Look To The 4th Annual #BNSDigitalSummit Is One You Must See

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

3X4 Gourmet Announces Lagos Street Food Celebration: Showcasing the Best of African Cuisine

Activity Fest Returns with ASC3NSION: Your Passport to Electronic Music Bliss in Lagos

Guiding Light Assembly reveals GLA Worship 24: "Hosting His Presence" | 14-15 OCT

Here's How Nonye Udeogu Nailed The Corporate Baddie Dress Code At #BNSDigitalSummit | WATCH

Ralph Lauren Polo Oud Launches in Lagos with CKay as the Face of the Brand

The BBNaija All Stars Reunite for a Final Saturday Party – Check Out Their Sizzling Looks

The much-anticipated Big Brother Naija All Stars grand finale is just around the corner, and the excitement reached fever pitch at the Saturday after party on September 30. Evicted housemates brought the house down with their jaw-dropping looks and infectious energy as they rallied behind the Top 6.

The All Stars brought their A-game to the party, serving up some seriously stylish looks.

Inside the party, it was all laughs and epic dance-offs as evicted housemates and the Top 6 celebrated their Big Brother Naija journey. The Saturday after party was a night to remember, setting the stage for what’s sure to be an unforgettable grand finale on October 1. Keep those eyes glued, because the All Stars are gearing up for a finale that’ll have fans on the edge of their seats!

 

Check them out!

The Ladies

Lucy

Doyin

 

Uriel

 

Venita

 

Princess

Angel

KimOprah

 

The Guys

Soma

 

Neo

 

Seyi

Prince

Frodd

 

Ike

