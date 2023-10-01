Events
The BBNaija All Stars Reunite for a Final Saturday Party – Check Out Their Sizzling Looks
The much-anticipated Big Brother Naija All Stars grand finale is just around the corner, and the excitement reached fever pitch at the Saturday after party on September 30. Evicted housemates brought the house down with their jaw-dropping looks and infectious energy as they rallied behind the Top 6.
The All Stars brought their A-game to the party, serving up some seriously stylish looks.
Inside the party, it was all laughs and epic dance-offs as evicted housemates and the Top 6 celebrated their Big Brother Naija journey. The Saturday after party was a night to remember, setting the stage for what’s sure to be an unforgettable grand finale on October 1. Keep those eyes glued, because the All Stars are gearing up for a finale that’ll have fans on the edge of their seats!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Check them out!
The Ladies
Lucy
View this post on Instagram
Doyin
View this post on Instagram
Uriel
View this post on Instagram
Venita
View this post on Instagram
Princess
View this post on Instagram
Angel
The Show. pic.twitter.com/r7gGBV6zXy
— 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) October 1, 2023
KimOprah
View this post on Instagram
The Guys
Soma
View this post on Instagram
Neo
View this post on Instagram
Seyi
View this post on Instagram
Prince
View this post on Instagram
Frodd
View this post on Instagram
Ike
View this post on Instagram