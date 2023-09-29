Take A Look At Corporate Baddie, Masterfully Decoded By The Style Infidel At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Connect with us

Distinguished BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023 panellist Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe, better known as The Style Infidel graced the occasion in a boundary-pushing trendy outfit as is typical of him.

Tosin is renowned for his daring personal style deployed this time in a tailored bright pink shirtless blazer paired with loose-fitting black pants and uber-stylish monochrome shoes.

Tosin accessorized his outfit with an exquisitely detailed manicure, gem necklace, rings and a clutch purse. His hair was tinted golden brown and his face was decked in bold black sunnies.

ATE! What a masterful delivery of the “Corporate Baddie” dress code.

Speaking on The Business of Fashion in Nigeria panel at the summit, The Style Infidel delved into his journey in the fashion industry and  his success strategies sharing with the audience how flexibility, curiousity and collaboration have been crucial ingredients. He also emphasized the power of social media and building a strong personal brand for clients acquisition.

Credits

Muse: @thestyleinfidel
Wearing @samuelcray_ × @senseofhumourng × @kiingdaviids for #BNSDigitalSummit23
Location: @novabyzen
Cc: @thesamuelmartins

