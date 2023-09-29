WATCH: Funke Akindele Tells Us About Her Prime Video Mini-Series “She Must Be Obeyed”

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated premiere of “She Must Be Obeyed,” Prime Video’s original African series, BellaNaija scored an exclusive interview with the powerhouse behind it all, Funke Akindele. Serving as the writer, co-director, and executive producer, Funke spilled the beans on the creative process behind this gripping five-part mini-series, poised to pull back the curtain on the darker side of the Afrobeats music industry.

She Must Be Obeyed is a captivating series exposing the dark side of a successful Afrobeats music artist, Siyanbola Adewale (SHE), who would do anything to stay at the top. As SHE manipulates and exploits those around her, a determined group joins forces to expose her true nature, leading to a thrilling journey of deception and revenge in the music industry.

The ensemble cast boasts heavyweights including Funke Akindele, Waje, Veeiye, Nancy Isime, Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello, Mike Ezuruonye, Akah Nnani, Abdulateef Adedimeji, and more. Executive produced by Funke Akindele, Wendy Uwadiae Imasuen, and Nicole Ofoegbu, with direction helmed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz.

Watch the interview below: