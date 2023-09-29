Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH: Funke Akindele Tells Us About Her Prime Video Mini-Series "She Must Be Obeyed"

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Take A Look At Corporate Baddie, Masterfully Decoded By The Style Infidel At #BNSDigitalSummit23

BN TV

Seyi joins Toke Makinwa on “Toke Moments” | Watch

BN TV

Uriel weighs in on #BBNAllStars Eviction & SomGel in New Episode of “Diary Room Spills”

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Adanna Adaka's Corporate Baddie Look To The 4th Annual #BNSDigitalSummit Is One You Must See

BN TV

“We're Living in the Moment and Are in a Good Place” - Angel on the SomGel Ship

BN TV

"I was attracted to Adekunle by His Big Brain" - Venita | Watch

BN TV

Kikifoodies Shares Her Delicious Fried Rice Recipe | Watch

BN TV

Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings with Gracie's Easy-to-Follow Nigerian Doughnut Recipe

BN TV

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola Dive into World of Fashion in New Episode of the 'How Far?' Podcast

BN TV

WATCH: Funke Akindele Tells Us About Her Prime Video Mini-Series “She Must Be Obeyed”

Avatar photo

Published

55 mins ago

 on

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated premiere of “She Must Be Obeyed,” Prime Video’s original African series, BellaNaija scored an exclusive interview with the powerhouse behind it all, Funke Akindele. Serving as the writer, co-director, and executive producer, Funke spilled the beans on the creative process behind this gripping five-part mini-series, poised to pull back the curtain on the darker side of the Afrobeats music industry.

She Must Be Obeyed is a captivating series exposing the dark side of a successful Afrobeats music artist, Siyanbola Adewale (SHE), who would do anything to stay at the top. As SHE manipulates and exploits those around her, a determined group joins forces to expose her true nature, leading to a thrilling journey of deception and revenge in the music industry.

The ensemble cast boasts heavyweights including Funke Akindele, Waje, Veeiye, Nancy Isime, Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello, Mike Ezuruonye, Akah Nnani, Abdulateef Adedimeji, and more. Executive produced by Funke Akindele, Wendy Uwadiae Imasuen, and Nicole Ofoegbu, with direction helmed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz.

Watch the interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php