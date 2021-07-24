The Host with the Most! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Sparkled in White at the #BBNaija Season 6 Opening Show

Whoop whoop! The new season, 6 of the long-awaited Big Brother Naija reality show is finally here.

We’ve looked forwards to everything: the new housemates, the house, the new vibe and all the drama that comes with each season… and yes, the host with the most.

To launch the opening show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sparkled in two white outfits by Mai Atafo because you need to ‘Shine Ya Eye’, as this season’s theme says. The first outfit was a white suit paired with a black shirt while the second was a traditional attire belonging to the Calabar people.

If you missed seeing Ebuka’s drip every week, get ready for all the fashion that’s about to come your way this season. But first, let’s show you Ebuka’s outfits for the opening show. Check out the photos!

First Look

Second Look

Ebuka says to call him Ekanem because he lived in Calabar as a kid for 3 years, and worked in Calabar as an adult for 2 years. This look says it all.

CREDITS:

Outfit: @atafo.official

Photos: @theoladayo