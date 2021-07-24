BBNaija Season 6 has Officially Begun! Here’s a Quick Tour of the New House

Connect with us

Published

46 mins ago

 on

The highly anticipated season 6 of the reality show Big Brother Naija has finally kicked off and guess what this season is tagged… Shine Ya Eye!

Yes! It’s BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season and we bet you’re looking forward to the new house. Well, we’ve got you covered and so, here’s a quick look at what the new house looks like. There’s a twist to the HOH room and we think you’ll love it.

Take a look!

The Diary Room

The Kitchen

The Lounge

HOH Room

Indoor Game Lounge

The Executive Lounge

The Dining Area

Dressing Room Area

