BNxBBNaija7: Amaka Evicted from the Big Brother Naija House

In an unexpected twist, the BBNaija Level Up housemates were invited to the Diary Room to choose a housemate who would be exiting the house immediately.

Amaka was eventually evicted from Biggie’s house after leading the nomination.

Here’s how they voted:

Week 6 nominations (for IMMEDIATE eviction): Chomzy – Amaka and Doyin

Chizzy – Eloswag and Bella

Giddyfia – Chizzy and Amaka #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 29, 2022

Bella – Adekunle and Chizzy

Diana – Chichi and Deji

Chichi – Adekunle and Allysyn

Bryann – Amaka and Eloswag#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 29, 2022