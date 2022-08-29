Movies & TV
#BNxBBNaija7: Amaka Evicted from the Big Brother Naija House
In an unexpected twist, the BBNaija Level Up housemates were invited to the Diary Room to choose a housemate who would be exiting the house immediately.
Amaka was eventually evicted from Biggie’s house after leading the nomination.
Here’s how they voted:
Week 6 nominations (for IMMEDIATE eviction):
Chomzy – Amaka and Doyin
Chizzy – Eloswag and Bella
Giddyfia – Chizzy and Amaka #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 29, 2022
Bella – Adekunle and Chizzy
Diana – Chichi and Deji
Chichi – Adekunle and Allysyn
Bryann – Amaka and Eloswag#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 29, 2022
Amaka – Giddyfia and Chomzy
Allysyn – Rachel and Chizzy
Dotun – Rachel and Amaka #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 29, 2022