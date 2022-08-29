Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija7 Week 6: Dotun Is The Head Of House

#BNxBBNaija7: Amaka Evicted from the Big Brother Naija House

Megan Thee Stallion will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"

#BNxBBNaija7: 10 Questions with… Pharmsavi

Get to Know Kess a Little More in this '10 Questions With…' Episode

#BNxBBNaija7: Fake #BBNaijaLevelUp Housemate Modella Has Been Evicted!

#BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Proved He Is The King Of Agbadas With This Look

#BNxBBNaija7: A Recap of Week 5 in Biggie's House

Get Ready for a Good Laugh with Bimbo Ademoye's New Web Series "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

“… now I’m the Celebrity Pharmacist” - #BBNaija’s Pharmsavi says in New BellaNaija Interview

It’s six weeks into the Big Brother Naija season 7 reality show.

The Level Up housemates took part in another Head Of House competition and this week, Dotun emerged as the winner!

Biggie had a special reward for Head of House Dotun. He was asked to pick a companion to share the HOH room with and without hesitation, he picked Daniella.

