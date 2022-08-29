Movies & TV
#BNxBBNaija7 Week 6: Dotun Is The Head Of House
It’s six weeks into the Big Brother Naija season 7 reality show.
The Level Up housemates took part in another Head Of House competition and this week, Dotun emerged as the winner!
Biggie had a special reward for Head of House Dotun. He was asked to pick a companion to share the HOH room with and without hesitation, he picked Daniella.
