BNxBBNaija7 Week 6: Dotun Is The Head Of House

It’s six weeks into the Big Brother Naija season 7 reality show.

The Level Up housemates took part in another Head Of House competition and this week, Dotun emerged as the winner!

Biggie had a special reward for Head of House Dotun. He was asked to pick a companion to share the HOH room with and without hesitation, he picked Daniella.

Dotun has selected Daniella to share the HOH bedroom with him. She accepts. However, she does not have immunity from this week’s nomination process.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 29, 2022