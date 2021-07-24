BNxBBNaija6: A Brief Introduction of the Male Housemates in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season

It’s Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season and there’s a major twist this year.

First off, there are two opening shows and the first night was all about the guys. We met all ten of the male housemates and according to Africa Magic, here’s a quick introduction of the guys who are going to be your faves real soon.

Here you go:

Boma

Boma Akpore was raised by his single mother and grandmother. The 34-year-old grew up on the streets of Yaba in Lagos. He was a model for 10 years but is now a masseuse and mixologist who promises to keep it unpredictable.

He describes his childhood as “extremely tough”, having had to pay his way through school. One of the hardest decisions he had to make was to drop out in his final year, as he couldn’t make ends meet, but his life’s high point came when he saved enough money to pay for film school, an achievement that was subsequently eclipsed by his graduation.

Boma describes himself as “sexy, intelligent, adventurous, strong and fit”, and considers himself “extraordinary”. While hustling on his acting career, he makes ends meet by working as a bartender by night, and a masseuse by day. Having suffered bouts of depression after his marriage failed and after suffering an injury during football tryouts, he is determined “never, ever, to give up” and holds onto his faith.

Saga

Adeoluwa Okusaga is originally from Lagos, a 28-year-old. Saga is currently based in Port Harcourt as an offshore engineer, though he has found a new passion for sketch drawing and has become celebrated for his hyper-realistic portraits. He decided to turn his efforts to practising art after being amazed that his work could draw powerful reactions from people.

Besides drawing, his hobbies include dancing, singing and exercise. That last passion has led him to start an online fitness club that has members from all around the world. He tries to light up any room he’s in with a few jokes and believes his travels to practically all the regions of Nigeria have given him experience relating with people.

The lowest point in his life was being informed that his mother – who he describes as his best friend – passed away.

Yousef

Yusuf Garba is a 29-year-old secondary school teacher and describes himself as a “soft-spoken, fun-loving, down to earth go-getter”. Apart from being a big food enthusiast, Yousef enjoys hiking, reading, travelling and sports.

He is also a model, host and personal trainer and confesses he can’t resist checking himself out in the mirror. Yousef counts winning the Mr University of Jos and Jos Carnival King titles as the highest points in his life, while the lowest was when he lost his beloved aunt.

Pere

Pere Egbi was born in Warri, Delta State, Pere was raised by a single mother and is the firstborn of two children. He’s going to be bringing some spontaneity and some adventure. He admits to being a natural-born drama king.

He believes change is the only constant in life and describes himself as “a spontaneous, adventurous person”. Pere is a qualified nurse and served in the United States Military for six years, before coming back to Nigeria to pursue a career in real estate. This vibrant 35-year-old is also a part-time actor and model.

He is attracted to things of high value and is motivated by his past. As an empath, he hopes to use his experiences with pain to help heal others. He enjoys dancing, playing games, writing, bar-hopping and water rafting.

Whitemoney

Hazel Oyeze Onou describes himself as an open-minded “jolly good fellow” who likes to have fun. His hobbies include driving, hustling, watching movies and making music. The 29-year-old Lagos based businessman and entrepreneur, originally from Enugu State, believes he has a great aura and that his “swag speaks for itself”.

The highest point of his life so far happened recently, when he kick-started his designer shoe import business. Down to earth, yet strategic – Whitemoney is hoping his bright outlook on life will take him far. While in the Big Brother Naija House, he would like to entertain, have fun, get exposed, and possibly win the ultimate prize.

His plan for coming to the show is entertainment and to him, it means putting smiles on peoples faces. He intends to handle situations like water, water no get enemy and you can’t fight the water.

Niyi

Adeniyi Lawai is a 6’6 tall 33-year-old computer engineer from Oyo State. Though he was once in the running to be a professional basketball player, that ambition was quickly quashed when he sustained an injury, leading to sciatica.

With a sense of Dennis Rodman about him, he still loves to play basketball and work out, and is adventurous when it comes to a new food, and enjoys both eating and cooking it. He is also an avid reader, an aspiring writer and is fond of playing board games and card games – he even has a gaming license.

A husband and father, Niyi describes himself as “optimistic, spontaneous and adventurous”, while others describe him as being energetic. He’s a businessman with an event company.

Yerins

Medical doctor Yerimene Abraham Saibakumo describes himself as “a polymath, perfectionist, creative genius, lover of art and poetic rap music”. He sees himself as a renaissance man who isn’t confined to one profession or career.

The 27-year-old enjoys drawing, playing chess, listening to music, and making it too. He also has plans to write a medical book in the near future. He identifies himself as a fun-loving, creative and curious person – and says his curiosity has helped him to garner expert knowledge in many fields, from modelling and digital animation to fashion design.

The high point of Yerins’ life is when he graduated from Medical University in Ukraine and finally got to see his parents for the first time in 9 years. To begin, he schooled us with a fun fact about flies and h says he’s bringing creativity, originality and drama to the show.

Jaypaul

Paul Ephraim, a 29-year-old Lagos based musician and actor, believes the Big Brother Naija House will be the perfect opportunity to help boost his already fledgling career in the Nigerian entertainment industry. In his own words, he is “entertaining, confident, playful, honest and friendly”.

His hobbies include making music, making movies, dancing and cooking. While his career means a lot to him, Jaypaul believes in strong family bonds. He considers being a son to an amazing mother and brother to two wonderful sisters, as his best role to date – and it’s no wonder that losing his father, is one of the lowest points of his life.

Jaypaul believes he is a catalyst for a chain reaction of positive activities and wants to show this to the world. He’s bringing excitement to the House and he’ll be true to himself. He also promises to bring the heat to Saturday night parties so you should expect just that.

Emmanuel

Emmanuel Umoh, the first Nigerian to win the Mister Africa pageant. He hails from Akwa Ibom State, but currently resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where owns and runs a fitness centre and a unisex salon and spa.

A self-described risk-taker, this 24-year-old loves to travel, connect with people and try out new and unique ideas. Emmanuel is a risk-taker who believes in making the best of every opportunity and he counts his physical and social attributes as advantages that garner him a lot of attention.

Currently single, he describes himself as a “sucker for love” and believes “a healthy relationship goes a long way to building one’s life”. He says he’s competitive and you should expect a little drama

Sammie

Samuel Jacob Alifa is a 26-year-old amateur filmmaker and final year student at Ahmadu Bello University.

He enjoys storytelling, videography, basketball, eating and hanging out, and describes himself as “tall, handsome and charismatic”. He admits he talks too much at times and sometimes ends up gossiping, because of the “great dialogue” he gets in his day-to-day conversations. That said, Sammie loves meeting new people and believes he has a bright future in filmmaking.

In 2020, he produced his very first short film and now has his sights set on growing his YouTube series and taking his career to the next level. He says he’s bringing vibe upon vibe and he’s going to enjoy yourself.

Cross

Ikechukwu Sunday Cross Okonkwo is a Lagos based fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur who describes himself as “a bad boy with a good heart”.

Although single, this 30-yer-old is not afraid to dole out the relationship advice and believes people don’t know that communication is the key to successful relationships.

When he is not watching movies, travelling or clubbing, you will find Cross playing the drums or being hype on the mic on an Amapiano or House track or two. He sees himself as fun-loving, spontaneous and a good dancer who wears his heart on his sleeves and lives by “the rule of love”.