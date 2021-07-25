It’s Day 2 of the #BBNaija Season 6 Launch and again, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Showed Out!

Connect with us

We warned y’all, get ready for some slay!

The second edition of the Big Brother Naija season 6 double launch happened tonight. We finally met the gorgeous ladies and as usual, the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu showed up and showed out.

For the second opening show, Ebuka’s first outfit was a white and black ensemble by David Wej, and his second outfit by Mai Atafo came with a staff he borrowed from his dad… the very staff Ebuka had with him 15 years ago when he entered and exited the #BBNaija house as a contestant in the first season.

First Look

Second Look

Here’s what Ebuka had to say as he shared photos from his 2nd look:

15 years ago, I entered and exited the #BBNaija house holding this traditional staff I borrowed from my dad. I went several weeks without my name being mentioned for nomination and the viewers said the staff was my jazz. Well, it’s back again!!! Let’s see what good luck it brings me this season 🦁

CREDITS:

First Outfit: Custom @davidwej

Second Outfit & shoes: @atafo.official

Photos: @theoladayo

