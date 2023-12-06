Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

C.J. Obasi's "Mami Wata" Secures Best International Film Nomination for 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Movies Style

Jimmy Jean Louis Slays Sophisticated Pieces From Nigeria's Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Check This Out

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Bikiya Graham-Douglas Ignites Artistic Fusion at Beeta Arts Festival | Dec 6-10

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Watch Episode 14 (S1) of Rofia Tailor Loran on BN TV

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Play Network Studios Drops Trailer for Upcoming Netflix Drama "Blood Vessel"

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

'Afamefuna': Comeonnaija's Cinematic Triumph Explores Culture, Brotherhood, Deceit, Hard Work, and Love

Movies Movies & TV Music

Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade Feature on "The Book of Clarence" Soundtrack

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe's Star-Studded “Ada Omo Daddy” is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

Events Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

The Best Looks from the Spectacular Display of Igbo Elegance at the Premiere of "Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story"

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Love and Chaos in Episode 8 of “University of Cruise”

Movies

C.J. Obasi’s “Mami Wata” Secures Best International Film Nomination for 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

C.J. Obasi‘s West African folklore film “Mami Wata” has been nominated in the “Best International Film” category for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Nigerian film director took to his official Instagram page to share the news. He said, “Guys, MAMI WATA has just been nominated for Best International Film for the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards! Is this really happening??? Thank you, @filmindependent Jury. You’ve changed history with this one!”

In October 2023, the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) picked “Mami Wata” as Nigeria’s submission for the “Best International Feature Film” category.

The film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, marking Obasi’s third feature to screen at Sundance, and was also selected to participate in the final cut of the 78th La Biennale di Venezia Venice Film Festival 2021.

“Mami Wata” features a stellar cast including Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kelechi Udegbe, Emeka Amakeze, Rita Edochie, Tough Bone, and Jakob Kerstan. The film also secured a slew of nominations at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), including Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Make-Up, and Best Achievement in Costume Design.

See his post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi (@fierycj)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Crayon, Ruger, Shallipopi & Others – These Nigerian Artistes Dropped Their Debut Albums This Year

Torinmo Salau: Want to Grow Your Business & Win Customers This Holiday Season? Use These Tips!

Lord! Where’s Santa?

How Does Dounard Bondo Juggle Being a Lawyer and Journalist in Liberia? Read This Edition of “Doing Life With…” To Find Out

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?
css.php