C.J. Obasi’s “Mami Wata” Secures Best International Film Nomination for 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

C.J. Obasi‘s West African folklore film “Mami Wata” has been nominated in the “Best International Film” category for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Nigerian film director took to his official Instagram page to share the news. He said, “Guys, MAMI WATA has just been nominated for Best International Film for the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards! Is this really happening??? Thank you, @filmindependent Jury. You’ve changed history with this one!”

In October 2023, the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) picked “Mami Wata” as Nigeria’s submission for the “Best International Feature Film” category.

The film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, marking Obasi’s third feature to screen at Sundance, and was also selected to participate in the final cut of the 78th La Biennale di Venezia Venice Film Festival 2021.

“Mami Wata” features a stellar cast including Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kelechi Udegbe, Emeka Amakeze, Rita Edochie, Tough Bone, and Jakob Kerstan. The film also secured a slew of nominations at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), including Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Make-Up, and Best Achievement in Costume Design.

