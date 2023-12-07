All The Must-See Purple Carpet Looks at the World Premiere of “The Color Purple”

Hollywood’s brightest stars sparkled on the purple carpet last Wednesday night in Beverly Hills for the premiere of the highly anticipated musical film, “The Color Purple.” Among the A-list attendees were Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Fantasia, and H.E.R., who turned heads with their glamorous looks.

Taraji P. Henson stunned in a black avant-garde gown with a dramatic 3D collar, accessorizing with a bold BVLGARI necklace and a spiky bun. Her fierce eye makeup added an extra touch of fierceness.

Halle Bailey, who plays Nettie Harris in the film, looked radiant in a vibrant scarlet-red ballgown. The dress featured a ruffled skirt and a criss-cross bodice. She completed the ensemble with a bold red lip and stunning ruby earrings.

Danielle Brooks, who plays Sofia, looked stunning in a purple satin dress with a sexy thigh-high slit.

Ciara chose a one-of-a-kind and dreamy outfit. She revealed her growing baby bump, adorned with golden foil, by leaving her white shirt unbuttoned. Her look was finished off with a long, flowing cloak and baggy pants. Ciara portrays the adult version of Nettie Harris, played by Halle Bailey.

The star-studded event also saw the presence of other notable guests, including Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, who were instrumental in the 1980s film adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

Based on the Tony-winning stage musical, the film is a reimagining of Alice Walker‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and follows the story of Celie, a young Black woman who overcomes years of abuse and discovers her strength and voice. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film stars a talented cast, including Fantasia Barrino as Celie, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and Colman Domingo as Harpo.

“The Color Purple” hits theatres on Christmas Day. See all the looks from the purple carpet: