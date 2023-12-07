Was 2023 Fab or Bleh for You? Give Us All the Gist With the #BN2023Epilogues

If you are wondering how we got to December 2023 so fast, yup, we’re wondering too. But here we are! You guys, 2023 has been a lotttt. We know we say this every year but if you’re a Nigerian living in Nigeria, then you’ll understand what we’re saying right now. For many, this year was supposed to be the beginning of what would be a story of redemption, repair and recuperation for Nigeria(ns). The climax of what has been a story of forbearance and resilience. You know that point where the prince and would-be princess happily lived ever after going through hurdles and muck? Yup, that was to be our story.

Alas…

Let’s just say 2023 has been a tough year but idan no dey shake. Even if idan shake, e no dey break. Idan still dey stand upright.

We know this year has been eventful, locally and globally. From the emergence of our new president to the removal of fuel subsidy, the hike in transportation, food inflation, the wars around the world, economic apocalypse. It’s been tough but we gather dey.

It’s also not been all doom and catastrophe. This year has been awesome for a lot of people. People are travelling around the world, winning scholarships, having certain dreams come true, getting their dream jobs, learning new things, discovering themselves more, welcoming babies, finding their person and falling in love – listen, BellaNaija Weddings has been peppering us all year with mushy stories. Have you checked our BellaNaija Style recently? Phew, people are slaying alright and the rest of us are bookmarking, haha. This is proof that there’ll always be a sliver of hope and light even in the most horrendous situations. What of our #BBTitans and #BBNaija All-Stars housemates who kept us entertained for months? Or the many hilarious slangs Nigerians came up with this year? Or the sweet stories we covered this year?

A lot has happened this year. That’s why, once again, we’re inviting you to tell us all about your year with the #BN2023Epilogues.

How was the year 2023 for you? Was it fab or bleh or just in-between? Did you have a vision board or decide to just roll with the tide? What’s that one (or two or three) thing you prayed for, did you get it? What moments stood out for you this year? Did you learn to paint, swim or ride a bicycle? Did you get a new job? After how many months/years of waiting? Did you lose your job, fall in or out of love, or lose a loved one? Did your favourite football club win? How are your relationships this year? Did you make new friends? Did a friend break your heart?

We want to know about times you were utterly happy and nothing else mattered. Moments that brought you immense pleasure. Moments that made you go “I did that!” or made you weep for joy. Moments that made you doubt yourself or clutch your chest in agony. Times you wished you made better decisions or times you trusted your intuition.

Listen! We want to know it all, and we know you’ve got a lot to let off your chest, so spill!

Send your #BN2023Epilogues stories to features(at)bellanaija(dot)com with the subject: 2023 Epilogues. It’s important that you share your own experience and be honest about it. Don’t be shy, send us your photos too (and as many as you can).

Submissions are open until the 27th of December, 2023. So let’s get this rolling in 3…2…1…

Not sure of what to write? You can read our old entries for inspiration.