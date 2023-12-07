9 (+3) Of the Most Popular Nigerian Slangs of 2023

Nigerian slangs are in a league of their own. We create slangs from everything – music, movies, food – you name it, we slang it. We’re creative like that.

One thing about Nigerians, we’re always catching cruise. Whether we’re throwing banter face-to-face or throwing fire and brimstone on X ( fka Twitter), there’s a slang for every situation. Last year, we had hits like ‘Sope Otilo,’ and the ultimate heartbreak anthem, ‘Las las, na everybody go chop breakfast.’

If you haven’t fully grasped any of these 2023 slangs, no worries, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate slang guide.

Idan

Originally a Yoruba word, “Idan” is now the go-to slang for someone influential, a bit ‘stubborn,’ or someone who has done something outstanding. You might hear something like, “Idan doesn’t chase money; money chases idan.”

Dey Play

This phrase is a playful way of telling someone to stop being foolish or wasting their time. It’s like saying, “Get real, man.” An example is when someone says “By next year, a bag of rice will come down to 10,000 Naira” and another replies, “Dey play”.

On Colos

This is used to ask if someone is in their right mind. An example is, “My guy, you dey alright so, abi you dey on colos?”

You Go Explain Tire; No Evidence

Last year, Burna Boy took the slang “breakfast” global with his hit song “Last, Last” which he calls a heartbreak song. “Breakfast” is a Nigerian slang term for heartbreak. It became prominent when a clip from a Nollywood movie starring Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo) went viral. In the clip, he says “Gbo gbo wa la ma je breakfast” meaning, “we’ll all eat breakfast”, and soon enough, Nigerians started using it to mean “heartbreak will go round”. Back to Burna; after last year’s “breakfast”, and this year, he’s asking for proof with “No evidence.” Essentially, your talk is cheap if you can’t back it up. Burna, what slang do you have for us next year?

Let the singles breathe

This one was derived from President Bola Tinubu‘s pre-inauguration speech where he said “Let the poor breathe; don’t suffocate them; we have that responsibility” as he spoke about his then-incoming administration. Now Nigerians use it when they come across something considered luxurious and extravagant (which is basic things right now, by the way). It’s like saying, “Don’t forget about us common folks who are just trying to survive (breathe)” or when they want to let couples flaunt their love online know that single people exist and they should not push us out of the internet with their love.

Must be ment

When someone is clearly out of touch with reality or making bizarre decisions, Nigerians have a quick and brief way to express their concern: “Must be ment.”

You’re broke but you’re craving something bigger than the worth of your phone. Must be ment. — OBIdient UnLagosian (@DavidtheGooner) November 30, 2023

Groceries and floating berries

Elevate the classic ‘sapa’ experience with Garri and groundnut by describing it as “groceries and floating berries.” Because why settle for regular suffering when you can make it sound tush?

You go dey trust Adam?

Whoever started this one must’ve had their fair share of disappointments from the Adams of the world. It’s the eternal question: Can you trust Adam? Spoiler alert: probably not.

Sora fun obinrin

For a balanced cautionary note, “Sora fun obinrin” advises you to be wary of women. Yep, watch out for those unexpected moves.

***

Honorary mention is the word “Rizz”. While it’s not a Nigerian slang, Nigerians used it a whole lot this year, together with its cousin “Steeze” which is used to describe an effortlessly fashionable person. Rizz however, is straight-up charisma and attractiveness, especially when it comes to flirting or dating. If you want to hype up someone’s ability to attract or charm others, just say, “They’ve got that rizz.” No wonder it snagged the title of Oxford University Press‘ Word of the Year for 2023. Also, combine “delulu” (delusional) with “solulu” (solutions), and you get the perfect phrase to say someone’s living in fantasyland. When things are getting a bit too dreamy, just drop a casual “Delulu is the solulu.” It means sometimes, delusion can get you there. It might be true.

Photo Credit: pexels