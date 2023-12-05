Tiwa Savage, Skepta, Portable & More Celebrity Looks at the 2023 British Fashion Awards

The 2023 Fashion Awards were held last night at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and as usual, the red carpet was a star-studded affair. Celebrities pulled out all the stops, wearing some of the most breathtaking gowns and frocks we’ve ever seen.

Tiwa Savage looked stunning in a short black dress with a flowing veil. The dress was simple yet elegant. Also spotted on the red carpet were Nigerian artist Portable, Nigerian-British rapper Skepta, Ghanaian-English actress Michaela Coel, South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, and more.

Michaela Cole wore a white cut-out number by Georgia Medley. Letitia Wright looked radiant in a glistening silver Prada dress. Her diamond accessories set the look off perfectly. “The Woman King” star, Sheila Atim arrived in a black velvet number by Harris Reed that was breathtaking.

In addition to the stunning red carpet looks, there were also some awards given out during the ceremony. Edward Enninful won the prestigious “Trailblazer” award, Michaela Coel won the “Pandora Leader of Change” award, Paloma Elsesser took home the “Model of the Year” award, Sam Smith won the “Entertainment” ward, Bianca Saunders won the “New Establishment Menswear Designer” award, and Martine Rose was honoured with the “British Menswear Designer” award.

Keep scrolling to see more looks from the 2023 British Fashion Awards red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Coel Web (@michaelacoelweb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)