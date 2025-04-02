Small-Small, Begi-Begi, Chop-Chop & Other Words Nigerians Repeat for Emphasis

Someone recently said Nigerians like to overemphasise a point through words, and we agree. For instance, where other people say “please”, “excuse me” or “sorry”, Nigerians will say “sorry, please excuse me”. Heard this before? We know! Beyond merging words together, another way to drive home points, as Nigerians, is to repeat words. It is not just a habit; it is how we add emphasis, humour, and even insult. If someone calls you waka waka, just know you hardly ever stay in one place. And if someone calls you beggie beggie, your borrowing habits have officially entered their black book.

These expressions have been around for as long as anyone can remember. Parents use them to warn their children, and friends throw them around to tease each other. They are in our slang, our gist, even in the way we praise or drag people, and they never go out of style.

Now, let talk about these words. If any of them describe you, just take it in good faith.

Small-small

It simply means to take things easy, pace yourself, or do something gradually.

Borrow-borrow

This one is for people who regularly ask others to lend them things. If someone calls you borrow-borrow, it means you have a habit of constantly borrowing items, whether or not you return them.

Begi-begi

If someone is always asking for free things, be it food, money, or even favours, you might hear people call them begi-begi. It is the go-to phrase for anyone who never stops begging.

Shine-shine

Used to describe anything that glitters, shines, or sparkles. Whether it’s someone’s extra glossy outfit or over-the-top makeup, calling it shine-shine means it is standing out in a very bright way.

Corner-corner

This phrase is for things that are not done openly. If someone is always doing “corner-corner movements,” it means they are operating in a sneaky or indirect way. It could be someone trying to cut corners or move in an untrustworthy manner.

Lie-lie

A simple and direct way to call someone a liar. If your gist does not sound believable, someone might look at you and say, “Lie-lie person.”

Copy-copy

There’s always that one person who seems to pick up on trends or ideas from others, whether it’s fashion, schoolwork, or something else. When they’re called copy-copy, it just means they tend to replicate what they see around them.

Cry-cry

This is for those who get emotional easily.

Chop-chop

Here refers to people who just love to eat.

Fear-fear

For people who get scared too easily, they are fear-fear. Remember that friend who runs at the sight of cockroaches, jumps when they sight a rat or cannot stay in the dark alone? People like that are called fear-fear.

Bear-bear

It is simply a way to describe a full beard or facial hair. If someone says, “See bear-bear,” they are referring to a beard.

Looku-looku

Typically it is used to describe people who are too observant or nosey.

Scatter-scatter

When something is completely disorganised, rough, or in a state of chaos, it is described as scatter-scatter. A child’s handwriting, a messy room, or even an unplanned event can all be called scatter-scatter.

Koro-koro

This is all about clarity. If something happens right before your eyes, it happens “for your koro-koro eye,” meaning it was obvious and undeniable.

Kia-kia

This is used when something needs to be done fast. If you hear “kia-kia,” it means no time to waste. “Kia-kia bring my change” means “Quickly bring my change.”

Sharp-sharp

Similar to kia-kia, this means fast or immediately. When someone says, “Do am sharp-sharp,” they want it done quickly without delay.

Bend-bend

If something is not straight, whether physically or metaphorically, it is bend-bend. It can refer to an object that is not straight or a process that is not straightforward.

Jaga-jaga

Used to describe anything that is disorganised or messy. If something is not in order, it is simply jaga-jaga.

Worry-worry

If you overthink everything and stress too much, people will call you worry-worry.

Holy-holy

This is used to describe people who pretend to be overly righteous or perfect in public but are not really that way.

Sufri-sufri

Means to take things easy. If you are rushing too much, someone might say, “Do am sufri-sufri.”

Nwanyo-nwanyo

This Igbo word is a gentle reminder to take things slowly. When someone is doing something and it looks like they are about to stumble, you tell them to take it easy.

Kalo-kalo

A slang used for gambling or something based on luck. It refers to games of chance or unpredictable situations.

Die-die

This Yoruba phrase is a way of telling someone to take it easy. A person struggling to carry something too heavy will hear “die-die” as a reminder to take it easy or be more gentle.

Gbomo-gbomo

A serious term referring to kidnappers or people who abduct others. It is often used as a warning, especially for children.

Kabu-kabu

These are the taxis that have seen it all, scratched paint, rattling doors, and an engine that sounds like it’s whispering its last prayers. They may not look fancy but they will get you where you’re going. Entering one is an experience on its own.