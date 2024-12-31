BN2024Epilogues: A New Job, Enrolling for Her PhD, and Exploring Relationships—Titilayo Olurin’s 2024 Was Eventful

At the beginning of the year, I didn’t have a job. My finances were such a mess that I couldn’t afford to buy the most basic things for myself. I had just ended a relationship that lasted barely a year and feelings of loneliness had started to creep up on me. Worst of all, I was still reeling from the shock of my father’s death.

Yet, I chose to be positive about 2024 and started it in high spirits, believing that things would change. Of course, I wasn’t going to invent the next big thing in tech or science, break some record in the Guinness Book or travel the world. But I was convinced that I would have a good year.

My optimism was soon rewarded, and in February, I got a teaching job in a private primary school in Ibadan. Since it had been years since I taught in a school, I doubted my teaching abilities for a moment. But like fish to water, I was immediately drawn to the pupils and classrooms, and I did my job almost like an experienced teacher. Shortly after, I was appointed headmistress of one of the school’s branches. Although I don’t earn half as much as I did in the past, I am grateful for the job. It’s been such a beautiful ride; one I wouldn’t trade for anything.

I also met someone new. It was not just the undeniable, palpable chemistry that I shared with this person that I loved, but the way we talked, how we talked. We talked any chance we got, sharing the most intimate or random things about ourselves, our experiences, life, the arts and everything else. It made me keenly aware of the void in my previous relationship, where we hardly talked except for a few perfunctory messages or voice notes we exchanged in the mornings. My love language is quality time, and the fact that the ex-boyfriend didn’t make an effort to spend time with me over the phone or physically was extremely frustrating, to say the least. I couldn’t get through to him no matter how hard I tried. This new relationship reminded me of all the things that my previous relationship was not, and even though it ended within months, just as quickly as it started, I would fondly remember it as one of the most exciting times I’ve had this year.

The feeling of loneliness returned, as soon as the relationship ended. I felt utterly alone and dejected in a way I had never felt before in all my years. It wasn’t just about the relationship ending, but it was really because it finally dawned on me that I didn’t have any friends, not even one, to confide in or find solace in after the relationship ended. I missed talking to somebody and wanted attention desperately. So, when I met yet another person, I dived headlong into what I cannot even begin to describe as a relationship, and with such dire consequences that I was left with big regrets.

I didn’t let this get in my way, though. I enrolled for my PhD at the University of Ibadan, without as much as a word to anyone. It was something I had been mulling over for years, but when I finally made the bold move to start, I did it spontaneously. I know I am still a long way from obtaining that PhD but I am glad I have taken the first step towards it.

This year, I worked on my loungewear business, named That Awesome Brand. I started with the designs and moved on to manufacturing. It’s been a long process, but totally worth it. I haven’t launched it yet, although it’s now been two years since I had my first idea for the brand. It’s one of the things I look forward to launching in 2025. I also checked motorcycling off my list of things to learn this year. For someone who has remained nonchalant about driving, I think it’s a huge leap. I cannot afford to buy a motorcycle just yet, but I am content with knowing that I can ride. I also got back together with the ex-boyfriend I mentioned at the beginning of this epilogue, and we’re learning to move past stumbling blocks. Also, a friend I’ve known since 2018, Tomilola, became a strong pillar at a point when I needed support. Shout out to her.

There were some health challenges, too, which attempted to steal my joy this year. But I wouldn’t let them, and I pray that I start 2025 with a clean bill of health. I am also hoping for a miracle with my finances. With the new job, my finances began to take shape little by little. But for some reason I couldn’t explain, I saw myself making the same mistakes that I had made in 2021, borrowing from loan apps, and then borrowing to repay that which I owed, and the cycle continued until I realised too late that I was burying myself into a deep financial hole. It is bad this time, really bad, and it would indeed take a miracle to get out of it.

In all, I wouldn’t call it a bad year. I would say I lost some and gained some, made mistakes and did some things right.

My greatest wishes for 2025 are: financial breakthrough and independence, good health, genuine friendships and perhaps even a loving marriage. It would be nice to have a family of my own. From my lips to God’s ears.