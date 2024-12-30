Three Things to Make 2025 Your Best Year Yet

I know, the moment you saw the title, you said to yourself, “Another motivational speaker don come.” But I promise you, this is no motivation. They are simply life realities that, when you apply them to your daily life, you will notice an immense upskill in yourself. There were a lot of goals we set for ourselves in 2024, but the year also taught me that goals are unrealistic when the preceding steps before the goal are not attained yet. I read somewhere that when you wish to achieve something, do not aspire for that thing exactly. Rather, aspire for the things that will lead you to that something. If you wish to have children, the first thing is to get married—if you wish to follow the conventional path anyway. Before you can get married, you need to have a partner you trust enough that they won’t squeeze your neck while you’re asleep. The design of life is in chains and steps; each knot of the chain stretches us towards an end.

As we emerge into a new year, the year 2025, I would like to share some of the things I find useful from reading and consuming a lot of videos on YouTube. These are not scientific speculations but psychological adaptations that yield results. Like anything in life, you don’t have to adhere to everything or any of it. All I need is for you to see the reason I felt they are important to share.

Workout

By working out, I do not mean hitting the gym. That can be expensive. What I mean by working out is to create some exercise routine that gets your body prepared for the day. There is a certain kind of fatigue that settles in our body when we sleep, and it needs to be pushed out to get the best out of the day. Besides, working out is like a routine of “doing it despite no interest.” Working out can be stressful, but the determination to continue despite the stress can be transferred into our daily lives—work, relationships, applications, and others. For example, working out gives one a sense of “my back hurts, but I have to finish these pushups.” This mindset can also be applied to “I am tired of my job, but I need to get the best out of myself” or “This application is too tedious, but I need to finish it because I really need it.”

Read

Every year, bibliophiles share the volume of books they read, and sometimes they receive scornful comments from people who think it is impossible to read that much in a year. However, it is surprising how brilliant they are when you engage in a conversation with someone who reads a lot because they have experienced multiple narrations and stories in books. While I do not mean to push you to read 40 or 50 books in a year, try to stay informed as much as you can. Reading anything—books, websites, news—prepares us for a day that hasn’t come yet. Meanwhile, the process of reading helps with cognitive brilliance and creativity. For instance, when reading a narrative story or book, you go through the mental process of creating an image out of the text description. This increases creativity in many endeavours. In 2025, read a lot. Be versatile.

Create Achievable Goals

Online, I see people comment on experiences they might not even share. 2024 taught me that although we all exist on earth, we are on different lanes. It taught me that my friend using or doing something doesn’t mean it also belongs to me, even if we’re in the same age cycle. It is unfair to ourselves when we create goals and dreams based on what others achieve. I mean, it is good to compare yourself with others sometimes, just for evaluation’s sake, but you need to remain in the reality that your background, privilege, and environment are not the same.

Instead, create your dreams according to your reality. Now, I do not mean you shouldn’t aspire for the highest of highs, but life and 2024 taught me that your high is someone else’s low. As we aspire to grow and get to the top, reaching the top will often reveal that there is another top after the current one. This reality underscores the importance of setting goals that align with where you are and what you can achieve realistically.

In 2025, dream big, but also dream accordingly. Don’t dream of buying a car when your earning capability (the current economic situation has snubbed this anyway) doesn’t match it yet. Instead, dream of earning more; then you can dream of a car afterwards. It can be depressing when a dream feels too high to reach.

Let’s make 2025 a year of attainable, meaningful progress.

***

Feature Image by August De Richelieu for Pexels