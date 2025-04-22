Fvreign Taps Into Afrobeats & Dancehall in New Release ‘Feeling You’

Connect with us

Fvreign returns with ‘Feeling You,’ a smooth Afrobeats and dancehall track that combines catchy rhythms with mellow vibes.

Published

32 mins ago

 on

Photo credit: Fvreign/Instagram

Following his previous tracks ‘DTF’ and ‘Lagos, featuring JeriQ and Tdollar, singer songwriter Fvreign is back with a new track, bringing us ‘Feeling You,’ a solo track that marks his continued growth as an artist.

Drawing from Afrobeats and dancehall influences, ‘Feeling You’ delivers a laid-back yet engaging rhythm that resonates long after the music fades. It carries a subtle power that makes it both soothing and memorable.

The music video mirrors this vibe. Rich in colour, expressive, and refreshingly simple, letting the song’s essence take the spotlight.

Stream the track and watch the video below:

