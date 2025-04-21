Connect with us

Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist to Headline Stade de France & It Was Epic! Watch Highlights

Burna Boy’s sold-out show at Stade de France featured stunning visuals, fireworks, The Outsiders band, and global stars, marking a new milestone in Afrobeats history.
Photo Credit: Burna Boy/ Instagram

Over the weekend, Burna Boy did what no African artist has done before, he sold out the legendary Stade de France, and gave a show that Paris won’t forget any time soon.

“Remember what I said about empty chairs?” he wrote on Instagram after the show. “Thank you France for consistently making my dreams come true.”

And what a dream it was. The Afrofusion superstar lit up one of Europe’s biggest stadiums with an explosive performance packed with music and movement. With his band, The Outsiders, and a full squad of dancers holding it down behind him, Burna moved through fan favourites like ‘City Boys,’ ‘Last Last,’ and ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World.’ Each track louder than the last thanks to a crowd that came ready to sing.

The night was more than a solo spotlight. The stage lit up with a parade of talent from across continents—Senegalese legend Youssou Ndour, British rapper Santan Dave, French-Congolese singer Dadju, and French-Haitian artist Joé Dwèt Filé, who joined Burna for a performance of their ‘4 Kampé‘ remix. French-Cameroonian rapper Werenoi also brought his fire to the stage, along with Fireboy DML, Shallipopi, DJ Lambo, and Burna’s sister Nissi, turning the concert into a global celebration of sound.

And there were fireworks too!

“Sold this stadium in a couple of months, off cycle! I’m so thankful for you all!!” Burna shared. “Big love to all my people that graced the stage with me! I appreciate every last one of you.”

Watch highlights of his performances below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stade de France (@stadefrance)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stade de France (@stadefrance)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stade de France (@stadefrance)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram)

