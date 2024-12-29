Comet Nwosu: What To Do When It Becomes Difficult to Summarise The Year

As the year draws to a close, reflecting on how it unfolded can feel overwhelming—especially if the memories feel blurry or tinged with pain. For some, trauma makes it hard to take stock. For others, the absence of significant milestones can leave them wondering where the time went. If you’re struggling to summarise the year, let me assure you that this is entirely natural.

Not every year demands a neatly packaged conclusion. Life isn’t an itemised ledger, and we owe no one an account of how we’ve spent our days—except, perhaps, our Creator and even that reckoning is meant for the end of life, not the end of a year. If you’re finding it hard to reflect on 2024, you’re not alone. Many of us have faced challenges that make looking back feel more like a burden than a celebration.

There can be many reasons why it is hard to summarise the year.

It could be the economy. Economic hardship has been a defining struggle for many this year. In Nigeria, the economy hit rock bottom, creating unbearable conditions for citizens. The toll has been both collective and personal, leaving many exhausted and traumatised.

It could be personal challenges. For me, the highs of 2024 were often accompanied by lows, creating a confusing emotional landscape. I faced mental and emotional battles I hadn’t anticipated, and the hardest blow was losing my unborn child. Reflecting on the year inevitably stirs up these painful memories, making it difficult to process or find closure.

These two factors—the state of the economy and personal hardships—are why many, myself included, find it easier to look forward to a fresh start in 2025 than to make sense of the year gone by.

If you find yourself unable to put the year into words, there are some steps I’ve taken to navigate the difficulty.

Acknowledge your feelings

It’s okay if you can’t summarise the year. Some experiences are too complex to categorise, and there’s no rule saying you must tie everything together neatly. Accept the feelings—whether they’re sadness, confusion, or frustration—and don’t force yourself to unpack them all at once.

Focus on the present

Instead of dwelling on the past, try to make the most of the remaining days of the year. For instance, I approached Christmas differently this year. I recognised the emotions that could have dampened my mood and instead chose to enjoy simple pleasures: sharing food and movies with loved ones. It wasn’t extravagant, but it was meaningful.

Create intentional moments

The last days of the year don’t need to be perfect. They simply need to come and go, and you can make them worthwhile by being mindful. Engage in small activities that bring you joy, whether it’s journaling, taking a walk, or connecting with someone you care about.

This year has been a confusing one for many people, myself included. I’ve read countless posts online where others share their heartbreaks, losses, and setbacks. 2024 has been universally difficult, reminding me not to take my struggles too personally. The year was full of contradictions for me. Things that should have made me happy left me sad. Opportunities that seemed like breakthroughs became sources of stagnation. This duality—where joy and pain coexist—has made it challenging to look back without feeling overwhelmed.

But I’ve realised that I don’t need to have all the answers right now. Instead, I’m choosing to end the year with intention, however small.

Moving Forward

It’s okay if 2024 feels like a blur or a mess. Not every year will have a clear story or a satisfying conclusion. What matters is how we choose to move forward.

As the final days of the year unfold, allow yourself grace. Be present, engage in activities that bring peace, and know that you’ve done your best to navigate this chapter. There’s no need to force closure; sometimes, it’s enough to simply let the year come to an end and trust that the new one will bring fresh opportunities to grow, heal and thrive.

***

Feature Image by Polina Tankilevitch for Pexels