Abisola Owokoniran: Don’t Ever Stop Dreaming

The world has left many of us in a state of panic and confusion. We often feel unsure about what to do or how to navigate the situations we find ourselves in. It seems that everywhere we turn leads to a dead end, which only heightens our anxiety. We no longer have time for activities we once considered enjoyable, deeming them frivolous and unimportant. Instead of competing with others, we are now chasing our own shadows.

These days, people are quick to belittle not only their own dreams but also the dreams of others. This is why many individuals hesitate to speak up or share their aspirations. A pervasive pessimism seems to cloud their vision, preventing them from seeing beyond their immediate circumstances. The type of dream we are discussing here isn’t the kind you have while you sleep, but rather the deep-seated desires in your heart to achieve more than you currently have or to do more than you have been able to accomplish.

Recently, I was having a conversation with someone about the importance of having dreams. The person responded that in today’s fast-paced world, there is no time for dreaming, as it only slows down the dreamer. I listened attentively and then shared my perspective on why dreaming is essential for human beings. As individuals, we were not created by mistake; our ability to dream and let our minds wander is not an oversight of God.

One reason children tend to be so happy most of the time is that they are dreamers. When a child shares a dream, it often leaves us in awe of their imagination. While their dreams may sometimes seem out of this world, the child truly believes they are achievable. This belief helps them build confidence in themselves and instils a sense that nothing is beyond their reach. Children do not perceive impossibility because of their vivid ability to dream.

As adults, we shouldn’t lose this ability to dream. Just because you are an adult doesn’t mean you should stop dreaming, regardless of how far-fetched those dreams may seem. Never stop dreaming; you are not too old for your dreams, and there is nothing impossible. The reality is that you do not fail until you give up on your dreams. Many people give up even before trying because they can’t envision their dreams becoming a reality.

When you give up on your dreams, you are essentially just existing rather than truly living. Dreams are meant to scare and challenge you. The bigger the dream, the stronger your drive should be. Many people say, “I do not have dreams; I live in the real world.” But if you don’t dream, how do you expect to grow and expand beyond your current situation? The key is to dream and then take action; it all starts with a dream.

Martin Luther King‘s famous speech began with the words “I have a dream.” The power of those three words cannot be underestimated. He didn’t start with, “I have a thought,” because dreams encompass a vastness that thoughts often don’t. We are meant to dream, so don’t stop dreaming. The world can be stifling, but we shouldn’t let our dreams be taken from us. Those who have achieved greatness didn’t do so because they were completely confident in every decision they made; rather, they dared to dream. They thought outside the box and viewed the impossible as possible.

Now is the time for each of us to reignite the passion within us to dream.

***

Featured Image by Karolina Grabowska for Pexels