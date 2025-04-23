Kehinde Ajose: How Lagos Can Be a Framework for Marketing

The Lagos hustle is a unique phenomenon that defines this city. It embodies a spirit that shapes both high-powered corporate moguls and street vendors into relentless forces. From the early morning rush on the streets to the vibrant nightlife, there is an ever-present energy that drives people to hustle, whether they are selling a product, offering a service, or trying to establish their name. It’s not just about selling; it’s about survival, strategy, and constant evolution. Every street corner, Molue ride, and vendor provides a live lesson in marketing, resilience, and the determination that fuels the city’s heartbeat. Lagos never sleeps; it keeps you awake, ready to learn, adapt, and grow.

As a media entrepreneur, Lagos has been a masterclass in marketing. Every day in the city offers a fresh lesson that pushes you forward, no matter how tough the journey. Let’s explore the marketing strategy in LAGOS as an acronym.

L – Leverage the Moment

In Lagos, it’s not enough to be good at what you do, you have to be seen and heard. The city is filled with noise, distractions and competition, so the key to standing out is being loud in both your approach and your confidence.

The first time I pitched my first book, I had no PR team or fancy marketing tools. What I had was timing, boldness and the knowledge that I needed to leverage every moment. I sent a complimentary copy of my book, and that simple gesture led to an interview feature in the magazine. The lesson? In Lagos, if you wait for opportunities to come to you, you’ll miss them. When they show up, grab them, and let your presence be known.

A – Authenticity in the Chaos

Amid the noise and frenzy of Lagos, authenticity is pertinent. In a city where everyone is trying to sell you something, the most successful marketers are the ones who remain true to themselves. Whether it’s a street vendor hawking goods or a tech startup trying to make its mark, authenticity makes a lasting impact. When I marketed a community magazine years ago, I didn’t have a large budget for fancy ads or flashy campaigns. But I had something more powerful: a belief in my product. I went door-to-door, talking to local business owners about how the magazine could elevate their brand. My authenticity wasn’t just about selling a product, it was about building a relationship based on trust. In Lagos, authenticity is a requirement for success.

G – Grind, Never Stop Hustling

Lagos doesn’t allow for any breaks. If you’re not hustling, someone else is. Marketing in this city is a constant grind; it’s the relentless pursuit of excellence, requiring daily effort, grit and determination. I learned this early on when I was selling motivational books and gospel CDs. I went from person to person, often with little time to make an impression, but I kept pushing. Persistence is key. Lagos taught me that if you stop hustling for even a moment, you risk fading into obscurity. The city doesn’t wait for anyone, and neither can you.

O – Own the Streets

In Lagos, if you’re not owning the streets, you’re losing. From the bustling markets to corporate boardrooms, making your presence felt is non-negotiable. I learned this over a decade ago when I launched my Bass Guitar Academy. I didn’t wait for people to find me. I went straight to the young, eager music lovers in churches, who watched me play and learned from me. It was about being visible and being proactive. In Lagos, your marketing presence must be felt, whether you’re promoting a product or yourself. No one will seek you out if you don’t actively make your mark. This lesson extends beyond Lagos; it’s universal. Own your space, and the world will notice.

Sell or Be Sold

Lagos teaches a simple truth: sell or be sold. In every moment, you are either marketing yourself or being marketed by someone else. The streets of Lagos are filled with opportunities to either pitch your product or service or to watch someone else do it. One of my earliest marketing experiences came when I started publishing a mini newsletter called M.O.VE with Kenny. I convinced entrepreneurs around me to place an advert. The one response I got made us publish the other editions. It was tough, but it taught me that to succeed in Lagos, you must take charge of your narrative. If you’re not actively selling, you’re at risk of getting overshadowed by someone else.

One key figure I’ve learned from in Lagos is Funke Akindele. Watching her rise from a talented actress to an iconic brand has been a lesson in marketing brilliance. Funke doesn’t just rely on her talent, she knows how to market herself, her projects and her brand. Her rise to fame isn’t just about luck; it’s a result of intentional personal branding and strategic marketing. Watching her success inspired me to take my marketing approach more seriously. Funke Akindele is proof that in Lagos, with the right marketing strategy, your brand can become iconic.

Lagos taught me the power of intentionality in marketing. It’s not something you can learn in a classroom; it’s something you have to experience in the streets, on the Molues, and through the challenges you face in this city. When I was a 100-level student at Lagos State University, I made the decision that I wanted to write for a national daily. I didn’t have a connection in the industry, but I was determined. So, I sent in an article to the Saturday Independent, and to my surprise, it got published. I didn’t wait for the perfect opportunity, I made it happen. That’s the Lagos hustle in action: creating opportunities rather than waiting for them to land on your lap.

Lagos is a city that never gives you a moment to rest. It teaches you to be loud, authentic, gritty, and strategic. If you want to succeed here, you must hustle—and hustle hard. Marketing in Lagos isn’t just an option; it’s a necessity for survival. The city demands that you claim your space, make your presence known, and keep selling. As the saying goes, “In Lagos, you either sell or you’re sold.” So, whether you’re a street vendor or a CEO, remember: the hustle never stops, and neither should you.

***

Featured Image by Oluka Levi for Pexels