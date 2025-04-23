Stephanie Inakoju: What AI Can’t Take from Us

It is clear to people around the world that technology is advancing at an unprecedented rate. Innovations emerge daily, continuously shaping our lives. We have caught glimpses of the future, indicating the areas that will evolve and the effects these changes will bring. Most of us appreciate how technology makes life easier. However, it is widely understood that every advantage comes with its disadvantages.

Several aspects of rapidly advancing technology present significant drawbacks, particularly in the job market. I am referring to roles that are traditionally meant for humans—the tasks we are designed to perform. Many view technology as a means to streamline work, minimise errors, and maximise profits, especially business owners.

This concern extends beyond robotics to all forms of artificial intelligence. Chatbots like Meta AI, ChatGPT, and many others are designed to reduce workloads. However, as AI becomes more sophisticated, concerns about job displacement are growing. In some industries, AI-powered systems are already replacing human workers, particularly in online-based jobs.

Despite advances in technology, certain professions remain irreplaceable by artificial intelligence and robotics. I strongly believe that people should focus on these unique careers. Today’s education must prepare young individuals for this evolving landscape, as they are the future. Although the number of jobs that AI cannot replace is limited, as a writer, I naturally gravitate toward one of those roles. Artificial intelligence can assist with structuring written work, be it projects, stories, or other forms of content. It can refine writing and even humanise it, as developers continuously strive to perfect the mimicry of human expression. However, there is one fundamental limitation: AI cannot replicate lived experiences.

The human experiences we go through—the struggles, heartbreaks, and pain—cannot be artificially generated.

Since birth, I have faced numerous challenges, including family issues, struggles in school, and the necessity of financial survival. These experiences have taught me valuable lessons from both my parents and life itself. I have learned a great deal and will continue to do so. This is true for everyone—each person has unique experiences that can be transformed into stories or motivational pieces. No one in this world shares an identical life journey with another, which means we all have different stories to tell.

One of the greatest advantages of being a writer is our ability to bring new stories and personal experiences to life, providing others with the opportunity to learn from them. This is something that artificial intelligence can never take away from us.

I emphasise writing because it is my passion, and I aspire to build a full-fledged career from it. However, there are many other professions that artificial intelligence cannot replace.

Consider fashion designers, for example. Machines can manufacture clothes, but they cannot create original designs. Even if they can, they need the human idea to make them real. This principle applies to designers of all kinds, including 3D designers and other creative professionals. Human creativity is essential in developing designs before machines can execute them.

Teachers also remain irreplaceable, especially those who work with students requiring specialised attention. Some children, particularly those with special needs, require patience, adaptability and emotional intelligence, the qualities AI cannot replicate. No matter how advanced technology becomes, humans will always possess skills that surpass those of robots and artificial intelligence.

It has now become our responsibility for everyone to identify these professions and explore them. Be unique. Stand out. Distinguish yourself. Be exceptional. Find a way to be uncommon among the common. This approach can help mitigate the widespread unemployment that may arise as technology continues to evolve. Technology is advancing daily, and it is not slowing down. Step out of that comfort zone of yours and embrace true uniqueness.