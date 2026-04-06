Ayobami Esther Akinnagbe: How to Stand Out in the Job Interview Without Relying on AI

I recently interviewed a candidate whose behaviour during the interview left me genuinely surprised. A few minutes into our conversation, he mentioned that his internet connection was unstable and asked if he could turn off his camera. We agreed that, as these things happen, virtual interviews often come with technical challenges.

However, from that moment on, I had to repeat every question. It seemed as though he was buying more time, and in the background, there was the faint but consistent sound of a keyboard. Each answer was carefully constructed and well-structured, yet when follow-up questions were asked, the answers became vague and less confident.

What was happening became obvious to me. But I was, however, most surprised by the confidence. It made me wonder if he genuinely thought this would not be noticed. Experiences like this highlight a growing trend in today’s job market. Many candidates are beginning to rely heavily on search engines and AI during interviews instead of preparing properly for the opportunity in front of them, and responding to the questions to the best of the abilty.

See, AI is a powerful tool. It can help candidates prepare for interviews, research companies and practice likely interview questions. However, AI should be a support tool, not a replacement for preparation, and certainly not something to rely on during a live interview because interviews are not just about saying the right thing. They are about demonstrating competence, confidence, communication skills and authenticity. Employers are not just listening for correct answers; they are assessing how well a candidate understands their experience, how clearly they can communicate and how they think in real time.

A lot of professionals today are qualified on paper but struggle to communicate their value when it matters most. That gap between qualification and communication is what often costs candidates the opportunity. So, what should candidates be doing instead?

Do Thorough Research About the Company

Before any interview, candidates should take time to research the company properly. Understand what the company does, the services they offer, the industry they operate in and the kind of clients they serve. When a candidate understands the company, their answers become more relevant and more strategic. They can clearly explain how their skills align with the organisation’s goals and how they can contribute to the company’s growth. This level of preparation shows genuine interest and sets a candidate apart immediately.

Study the Job Description Carefully

Many candidates apply for roles without properly studying the job description. The job description is not just a list of tasks but a clear explanation of what the employer is looking for. Candidates should review the responsibilities and required skills, then prepare real examples from their experience that show they have handled similar tasks. When candidates understand the job description well, they do not need to search for answers during the interview because the answers are already in their own experience.

Prepare for Likely Interview Questions

Preparation before an interview cannot be overemphasised. Candidates should take time to write down common interview questions and practice their answers. They should think about their past roles, their achievements, the challenges they have faced, how they solved problems and the results they delivered.

Simple questions like “Tell me about yourself,” “Why do you want to work here?” or “Tell me about a challenge you faced at work” should not be answered for the first time during the interview. Preparation helps candidates speak naturally and confidently instead of trying to come up with answers on the spot. AI can help candidates practice these questions before the interview, but it should not be used to generate answers during the interview itself.

As AI becomes more accessible, recruiters also need to be more observant, especially during virtual interviews. Certain signs may indicate a candidate is not answering independently. For example, a candidate may suddenly complain about network issues and request that their camera be turned off, but then repeatedly ask for the questions to be repeated. In some cases, you may hear typing sounds in the background before each answer is given. Some candidates may also provide very structured answers but struggle when asked follow-up questions or when asked to provide real-life examples.

This does not mean every candidate experiencing network issues is using AI. However, it highlights the need for recruiters to ask more follow-up questions, request specific examples and sometimes ask candidates to explain their answers in simpler terms. Interviews should assess not just knowledge, but also authenticity and communication skills.