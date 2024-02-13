LEGACY: 40 Megastars Cover British Vogue’s Epic March Issue in Honour of Ghanaian Edward Enninful

Lights, camera, action! So much talent and richness in one frame, it’s simply iconic.

In a rush of dopamine, images of unity and sheer star power adorn the pages of the new British Vogue, crowned with a legendary cover that marks the end of an extraordinary era under the stewardship of its outgoing editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

For six and a half years, the iconic Edward Enninful — a Ghanaian, the first male, and the first black editor of the publication — has steered British Vogue with unparalleled grace, vision, and a commitment to diversity. As he bids farewell to his role to embark on a new global journey with publisher Condé Nast, he leaves behind an awe-inspiring legacy on the landscape of fashion and media.

Edward dedicated his final cover to women, whom he says have shaped British Vogue for close to 108 years, and have informed every moment of his six-and-a-half-year tenure at the publication.

For his grand finale, he orchestrated a monumental gathering of iconic figures — described as a sisterhood of megastars featuring 40 of the world’s busiest leading ladies, from Oprah Winfrey to Serena Williams, Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham and Miley Cyrus, each of them a legend in her own right — to capture the essence of his tenure in one mesmerising image.

Vogue’s March 2024 issue is an ode to women and a fitting herald for the upcoming International Women’s Month.

When the initial idea for the cover was ignited, there was only one question: would 40 of the most booked and blessed women on earth actually make it to one studio in Manhattan, on one day in December, to take one image together? Spoiler alert: they came. From London, New York, Paris, Milan and Los Angeles, they materialised as if from a dream. Because who else could get 40 of the greatest talents from fashion, Hollywood and beyond in one room for a show of unity but Edward? — British Vogue

Vogue’s 40 cover stars all came into a room in Manhattan on one day in December 2023 for this epic shoot. It was the biggest set Edward had been on in his vibrant career, he said

Everyone was in the highest of spirits and it was fun to witness even the most worldly of stars’ jaws hit the floor at a never-before-seen gathering.

Explore the fashion spread below and visit Vogue.co.uk to learn more. Vogue’s epic March issue will be available on stands from February 13th, 2024.

To get one of these women on a cover takes months. To get 40? Unheard of — Miley Cyrus

It was clear to all of us on the team that no one woman could or should encapsulate these past few years for the magazine. What we needed was a group, to lean into the power of the collective to bring to life what I hope has been a daring, disruptive and evolutionary period in Vogue’s history. — Edward Enninful

Fashion can change the world if you have someone who is using it purposefully and intentionally — Oprah

The 40 Vogue Icons featured are: Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Simone Ashley, Victoria Beckham, Selma Blair, Naomi Campbell, Vittoria Ceretti, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Laverne Cox, Cindy Crawford, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Debose, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, Paloma Elsesser, Karen Elson, Cynthia Erivo, Linda Evangelista, Jane Fonda, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Salma Hayek, Iman, Maya Jama, Jameela Jamil, Karlie Kloss, Precious Lee, Dua Lipa, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Rina Sawayama, Irina Shayk, Anya Taylor-Joy, Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, Serena Williams, and Oprah Winfrey.

Legacy is an unusual concept to consider (certainly when you are in the middle of your life!) but I hope you will all forgive me for a moment as I – and the 40 legendary women who feature on the cover of the March 2024 issue of @BritishVogue – reflect on what has been a joyful, profound and invigorating chapter. — Edward Enninful

Hit the ▶ button below to watch 40 Vogue Icons remember Edward Enniful’s British Vogue:

