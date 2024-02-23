6 Nigerian Artistes Who Featured Their Kids On Their Songs & Music Videos

It’s a big flex, isn’t it, when you get to have a singer as your parent. Besides the spotlight and attention, you find yourself making an onscreen debut in your famous parents’ songs or music videos.

And when you’re a star in the music industry, you pretty much call the shots, like featuring your lovely kids in your songs or giving them special moments in your music videos. Sometimes, even before they come into the world, you sing them a special song to announce their arrival, just as Simi did with “Duduke.”

Below are some Nigerian singers featuring their adorable kids in songs and music videos:

Simi

In a heartwarming collaboration, sensational singer Simi features her 2-year-old daughter Deja on “Easy,” and in “Happy Birthday” with Adekunle Gold. Simi and Deja in “Easy”

Simi, Adekunle Gold and Deja in “Happy Birthday”

Rudeboy (Paul Okoye)

In a wedding-themed video, Nigerian musician and one-half of PSquare, Rudeboy, featured his twins Nadia and Nathan in his “Double–Double” music video, adding a sweet touch to the visuals.

Omawumi

Omawumi: “Kokomo”

Emmanuella: “I stand by”

Omawumi: “Adebisi Konga”

Emmanuella: “Omawumi’s Baby”

At the start of the song, “Belle“, you can hear Emmanuella‘s sweet voice as she responds to her mother’s call to Kokoma.

Listen here:

Wizkid

In the music video for his song, “Smile,” featuring H.E.R., Wizkid’s sons, Boluwatife, Ayodeji, and Zion are seen beaming with smiles perfectly mirroring the uplifting vibes of the song. The video is also dedicated to them.

Patoranking

In this music video featuring the Georgian singer Bera, Wilmer is the true winner with an entire song dedicated to her and even titled in her name.

Mr P (Peter Okoye)

When your father not only sings but also dances, inheriting his dance moves becomes a privilege. And what’s more exciting is flaunting those inherited dance skills in his music videos.

Watch Cameron‘s dance moves in this “Ebeano” music video

Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo turned his music video for “Medicine” into a heartwarming family affair by featuring his wife, Busola, and kids – Alexander, Zoe, and Hallel, whom he fondly refers to as “The Yard People.”