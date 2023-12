BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at ev[email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Lagos Meet ‘23

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Zone Tech Park, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Checkmate Lagos Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Oniru Private Beach, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Music Meets Freedom

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos Island

RSVP: HERE



S16 Film Festival 2023

Date: Thursday, December 7 – Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Alliance Française Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE



South East Food and Fashion Festival Date: Friday, December 8, 2023 – Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 10 AM Venue: Michael Okpara Square , Enugu RSVP: HERE

Suya Festival Warri Date: Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 12 PM Venue: 911 Sport Centre Ugbuwangwe, Warri Delta State RSVP: HERE

Bond, Paint & Sip

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: 16b Libreville Cres, Wuse 904101, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory

RSVP: HERE

Lady Donli & The Lagos Panic, Live In Lagos

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotel

RSVP: HERE

The Caribbean Carni-Fest

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



CowBoy Paint & Sip Extravaganza – The Wild West Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2 PM Venue: Belham Equestrian Centre, Karsana District , Abuja RSVP: HERE



The Genesis Reloaded

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Ambiance Cafe, Oba Akran Avenue Ikeja Lagos Nigeria

RSVP: HERE

Appy Fest

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 7 AM

Venue: Grooming Event Center, 1, Adebay Oyelana st. Beside Ejigbo mini Stadium, NEPA

RSVP: HERE

Mad House Fest!

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Estate Gate, LASU-OJO road, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Day Or Not Party

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Bcon Place, Old GRA. Port Harcourt

RSVP: HERE

Kidish 2.0

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: New Haven primary school, Enugu

RSVP: HERE

Sip And Paint On Totes Hangout

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Sixty By Chef Lu’, 270 Herbert Macaulay Way, Lagos State

RSVP: HERE

‏

Refined and Aligned

Date: Saturday, December 9 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: BASILIA HUB. 10b Ademola Ajasa, Omole phase 1, Ojodu, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Lake Escape 2.0 Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Pakiti Lake, Osun State

RSVP: HERE



Inter Lagos NNL: Inter Lagos Vs Ikorodu City FC



Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Onikan Stadium Lagos

RSVP: HERE



SouthSide Festival 3.0

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Mama Village Gardens, Abuja

RSVP: HERE



Unwind & Relax 2.0

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 3 PM

Venue: 3 Stella Ogunleye St, Maroko 106104, LeKki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Dwin, The Stoic: An Acoustic Night (Ibadan)

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Cafe One, The Palms Mall, Ring Road, Ibadan

RSVP: HERE



Corper Mania

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Sofa Lounge, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Movie In The Park, Big 10 Edition

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Fire and Sand

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue:Landmark Beach, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



White Shore Beach Party

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Coney Island Beach, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Mellow Muse With Olla

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Ahava Cafe, Lekki 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Underground Music Festival

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 3 PM

Venue: The Lighthouse Bar and Grill, Plot 12e Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Lemon Room

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 9 PM

Venue: 316 Akin Ogunlewe street, off Ligali Ayorinde road, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Losing Daylight

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, 270B Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Foodlum Featival

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Shell Club Ogunu, Warri, Delta state

RSVP: HERE



Brunch In Central

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Pickle Social House, Abuja

RSVP: HERE



Listener’s Lounge

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Halo Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Arewa Fashion and Food Festival

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Garden inside Murtala Square, Kaduna

RSVP: HERE



Love and Light Fest 2023

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Lekki Beach

RSVP: HERE

A Mose Live In Concert

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Newcastle Lounge and Event Center, Makurdi

RSVP: HERE

BR3

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: SafeHouse Restaurant & Bar 14 Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island

RSVP: HERE



Psycha Fest

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Newview Beach Hotel, Blue water scheme, Victoria island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



De Rachel Xperience Concert

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Charis Event Center, Oregun, Ikeja

RSVP: HERE



Kalakuta Express

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Glow In The Dark

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE



Salsa Party

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Island Breeze, Landmark Beach, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Vertical Rave

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 10 PM

Venue: Landmark Event Center, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE