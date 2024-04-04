BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Dang Women’s Fest 

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Time: 3 PM
VenueThe Podium, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday
Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.
Date: Saturday, March 9 2024 – Saturday, June 1 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueNo 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Man Talk Woman Talk 

Date: Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 28, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn
RSVP: HERE

 Navigating Your Business Through a Difficult Economy

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Marriotts Hotel, Ikeja
RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

 


Conversations With Brenda – Mind Over Matter

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Time: 9 AM
VenueNovare Hall, Shoprite, Wuse zone 5, FCT, Abuja
RSVP: HERE

 Disconnect 

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Abuja
RSVPHERE

NPFL: Remo Stars Vs Akwa United

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Remo Stars stadium, Ikenne – Remo, Ogun State.
RSVP: HERE

Women’s Group Lagos Book Swap 

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Showtime Community Cup

Date: Sunday, April 7 – Sunday, May 29, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Meadow Hall, Lekki
RSVPHERE


Girls, Girls, Girls

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
Time: 3 PM
VenueHyde-Park Social House – 62A, Babatunde Anjous Avenue, Lekki Phase 1
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

