Chrystallis Conversations Empowers Women at ‘The Good Morning Workshop’

Chrystallis Conversations, a women-focused platform and community founded by renowned media and communications expert Kemi Ogunleye, recently hosted the third edition of its Live series. Tagged ‘The Good Morning Workshop’ and held in partnership with Amstel Malta and Legend Twist, this edition was designed as a springboard for women ready to step into their power and achieve their full potential.

The Good Morning Workshop featured a stellar line-up of speakers who shared their expertise and inspiring stories. Glory Edozien, an award-winning LinkedIn visibility coach and president of 9to5Chick Media, spoke on the importance of developing and amplifying your personal brand. Ifeoma Williams, a strategic communications expert and executive presence coach, shared insightful strategies on building self-confidence as the key to achieving personal and professional transformation.

The keynote speaker, Omoyemi Akerele, who is the visionary force behind Lagos Fashion Week and Style House Files, captivated the audience with her personal story, highlighting her journey from a career in law to becoming a trailblazer in the African fashion ecosystem.

Omoyemi, who has dedicated over two decades to empowering African designers and propelling the continent’s creative economy, inspired attendees with her passion, drive, tenacity and unwavering commitment to positive impact.

Speaking after the event, Kemi Ogunleye, convener of Chrystallis Live, said,

This edition was inspired by the popular maxim, ‘whenever you wake up is your morning’. The event was designed to be a catalyst for women who have woken up to their potential and are ready to step into their greatness. With a powerful combination of expert advice, personal stories, and a supportive community, we essentially created a tool-kit to equip women with the information and resources they need to move from potential to performance.

Supported by leading brands such as Beauty Hut Africa, Stargate Nigeria, Kokari Coconuts, and SRS Collection, the workshop offered a unique blend of informative presentations, interactive sessions, and valuable networking opportunities.

Participants enjoyed makeup demos from Zaron Cosmetics and complimentary portrait sessions from Gazmadu Studios, leaving feeling empowered, equipped with actionable strategies, and connected to a network of like-minded women committed to making a meaningful and lasting impact.

