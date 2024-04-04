Connect with us

Tiwa Savage Lights Up TECNO CAMON 30 Launch with Electrifying Performance

The star-studded TECNO CAMON 30 Hi-Tech Launch was the affair of the night and left attendees buzzing with excitement and awe. Held at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre on Tuesday, April 2nd, and graced with an electrifying performance from Tiwa Savage, TECNO Brand ambassador, the event was the epitome of elegance as TECNO unveiled its highly anticipated CAMON 30 series alongside the POVA 6 and a range of innovative AIoT products.

As the crowd eagerly awaited her appearance, anticipation filled the air. And when Tiwa Savage took the stage, she didn’t disappoint. With her contagious energy and undeniable talent, she delivered a performance that was nothing short of mesmerizing. From her chart-topping hits like “Stamina” to soulful ballads like “Ma Lo”, Tiwa Savage had the audience dancing and singing along from start to finish.

But it wasn’t just her impeccable vocal prowess that left a lasting impression. Tiwa Savage’s stage presence and charisma were undeniable, commanding the attention of everyone at the venue. Her electrifying performance left an indelible mark on the attendees, who couldn’t help but be swept away by her infectious energy and undeniable talent.

As the night descended into its final moments, the impact of Tiwa Savage’s performance lingered in the air, etching memories that attendees identifying with their kind, would cherish for years to come.

Her presence not only infused an extra layer of excitement and glamour but also elevated the remarkable TECNO CAMON 30 launch into an unforgettable experience for all fortunate enough to be in attendance.

