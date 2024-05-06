Tobi Familusi Shares His Success Story as A Real Estate Broker in the UAE on “The Road To Success” Podcast

Tobi Familusi went from squatting at a friend’s house to being one of the most sought-after real estate brokers in the UAE, and he explains how that came about with TheLadyMayowa in this episode of the “Road To Success” podcast.

A university graduate from a middle-class family, Tobi briefly worked in a bank in Nigeria before getting a job in the UAE and relocating. But when he got to Dubai, he found himself squatting in his friend’s house until he could get on his feet.

Since then, Tobi has successfully closed deals worth millions of dollars multiple times.

Watch his success story below:

Listen to the episode here: