Ifeanyi Abraham's Tips on "How to Network Your Way to the Top" | Watch 'Road to Success'

BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

41 mins ago

 on

When Ifeanyi Abraham moved to the UAE after helping win a presidential election in Nigeria, he wasn’t just looking for a new challenge. He was looking for new ways to express his creativity, and Dubai seemed just like the place to do that.

Ifeanyi claims that Nigerians still have the opportunity to be gatekeepers in the UAE. He describes the UAE as being like a startup, still at the stage where it needs contributors to shape it.

In this episode of the “Road to Success” podcast with TheLadyMayowa, Ifeanyi Abraham, a Nigerian entrepreneur, talks about how he transformed his life from a curious tourist to a triumphant professional in Dubai. He shares how he navigated the challenges of a new environment and the experiences that shaped his success.

Watch this episode of ‘Road to Success’ podcast:

Listen to the podcast on Spotify.

Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

