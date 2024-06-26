CHIVIDO2024, A Royal Romance: See The 4 Stunning Trad Lewks Davido & Chioma Rocked

A Prince, a globally renowned musician, and a billionaire’s heir: Afrobeats superstar — Davido weds his favourite woman, Chioma Avril (nee Rowland) in a sensational traditional marriage ceremony he has described as the best day of his life.

The sensational couple stepped out in various stunning African traditional attires for their big day, from the Igbo Culture showcasing the beauty and fashion of Chioma’s Eastern heartland roots in Owerri, Imo State and the Yoruba Culture showcasing Davido’s royal heritage in Ede, Osun State.

Look 1

Made of custom Aso Oke from Woven Market Africa, the couple of the moment showed out in exquisitely tailored by Nigerian designers — Couture by Tabik (for Chioma) and Deji & Kola (for Davido).

The bride’s outfit was a 2-toned dress in royal colours of wine and purple, befitting her coveted status as the Prince’s chosen maiden. Her groom, the Prince, Davido, rocked a complementary elegant wine Agbada. These pieces were intricately detailed from the laser-cut floral patterns to the readings and clean lines.

According to the designer Couture by Tabik, this beautiful floral motif outfit is an allegorical garden of love and joy. Each delicate bloom represents a moment of the couple’s journey together, filled with laughter and endless love. Wrapped in the beauty of their story and ready to start a new chapter of their life together as husband and wife, this is

Chioma paired her stunning dress with matching wine Gele, artfully styled in layers by Taiwo’s Touch. She accessorised with a matching Aso Oke hand fan, dainty jewellery pieces, embellished Jimmy Choo shoes, and a matching purse. Her glam featured a flawless facebeat with accentuated eyes, prominent highlights, and glossy nude lips by one of Africa’s foremost Makeup Artists – Banke Meshida Lawal of BM Pro.

Look 2

Davido’s ensemble was designed by one of Africa’s foremost luxe brands, Ugo Monye and styled by John Joseph Angel while Chioma’s was created by TUBO, and styled by the ingenious creative director Sandrah Tubobereni.

Look 3

Davido’s stunning ensemble designed by Ugo Monye, styled by John Joseph Angel

Chioma’s corset mini dress with train by TUBO, styled by the creative director Sandrah Tubobereni

Watch a short clip of the couple performing their customary marriage rights below:

Look 4

Sourced from their pre-wedding look vendors, Davido and Chioma slayed their After party in Ona Fabrics, tailored by Jennifer Rowland (for the bride) and Lucky Enemuo (for the groom). See below:

