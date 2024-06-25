Connect with us

The Stunning Guest Looks At Davido & Chioma's Trad | #ChiVido2024

Mirus Events Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Grand Style

The Macallan Unveils Classic Cut 2023 Edition in Lagos | Here’s How It Went

Unlock Your Career Potential: Free Skills Training At Redrick Accelerate Workshops

Infinix XClub and i-Fitness Team up to Fuel Fitness and Fast Charge Dreams

#CHIVIDO2024 Beauty Breakdown: Unveiling Chef Chi's Luminous Pink Bridal Shower Glam! [WATCH]

#CHIVIDO2024: Chioma's Unexpected Denim Steeze Is a Chic Take on Luxe Bridal Shower Style

#CHIVIDO2024: Watch Chioma's Baddies Arrive in Style for Her Luxurious Pink Bridal Shower

Join Africa's brightest minds for a powerful conversation at TEDxLagos 2024

This Weekend Only! Experience Fashion, Beauty, and Community at The Fashion Souk

Published

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Davido and Chioma are having their star-studded traditional wedding today, June 25, 2024, in Lagos. Many of your favourite BellaStylistas — from Ini Edo, The Ateres (VeeKee James and Femi Atere), and Sharon Ademefun to Adenike Adeleke, and the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke — graced the event in stunning Aso Ebi attires.

The ladies showed out in exquisitely embellished outfits and snatched ensembles while the dapper men slayed in Agbada.

Check out the looks below:

The Adelekes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Chioma’s Mum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

AsoEbiBellas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

AsoEbi Men

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Couple Goals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

