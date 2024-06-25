Events
The Stunning Guest Looks At Davido & Chioma’s Trad | #ChiVido2024
Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Davido and Chioma are having their star-studded traditional wedding today, June 25, 2024, in Lagos. Many of your favourite BellaStylistas — from Ini Edo, The Ateres (VeeKee James and Femi Atere), and Sharon Ademefun to Adenike Adeleke, and the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke — graced the event in stunning Aso Ebi attires.
The ladies showed out in exquisitely embellished outfits and snatched ensembles while the dapper men slayed in Agbada.
Check out the looks below:
The Adelekes
Chioma’s Mum
AsoEbiBellas
AsoEbi Men
Couple Goals
