Love, Family & A New Ride... Here’s Your Front Seat View of Davido & Chioma's Traditional Wedding

Davido and Chioma have us stuck in ‘aww mode’ today with their traditional wedding ceremony happening in Lagos.

Surrounded by their family and close friends, Davido promised to keep Chioma “protected, respected and connected.” The lovebirds didn’t fail to rep their roots with their exquisite style and display of vibrant culture. Chioma looked effortlessly gorgeous and Davido made a dapper groom. They complement each other so well and you will agree that they make such a cute couple.

Their wedding was nothing short of amazing and you’ve got to take in all the sweetness for yourself as you scroll.

