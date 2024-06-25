Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love, Family & A New Ride... Here’s Your Front Seat View of Davido & Chioma's Traditional Wedding

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s the #ChiVido2024! Here’s Your First Look at Davido & Chioma’s Trad

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

#ChiVido2024: Davido & Chioma Through The Years

Beauty BN TV Culture Music News Style Sweet Spot Weddings

When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It's #ChiVido2024 Time! Check Out Davido & Chioma's Pre-Wedding Photos ❤️

Beauty BN TV Music News Style Sweet Spot

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

Sweet Spot Weddings

Chelsea & Daniel Took Their Love to Jamaica For Their Beautiful Destination Wedding

Features Living Sweet Spot

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Inspired Living Sweet Spot

Celebrating Dads! See How Your Faves are Showing Their Love on Father's Day

Sweet Spot Weddings

Watch All The Beautiful Moments From Sharon Ooja's "Disco and Diamonds" Bridal Shower

Sweet Spot

Love, Family & A New Ride… Here’s Your Front Seat View of Davido & Chioma’s Traditional Wedding

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Davido and Chioma have us stuck in ‘aww mode’ today with their traditional wedding ceremony happening in Lagos.

Surrounded by their family and close friends, Davido promised to keep Chioma “protected, respected and connected.” The lovebirds didn’t fail to rep their roots with their exquisite style and display of vibrant culture. Chioma looked effortlessly gorgeous and Davido made a dapper groom. They complement each other so well and you will agree that they make such a cute couple.

Their wedding was nothing short of amazing and you’ve got to take in all the sweetness for yourself as you scroll.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: My American Black Film Festival Experience

Are You Your Parents’ Retirement Plan?

How a Family is Keeping an Almost-Forgotten Part of Cairo’s Rich Heritage Alive

Krystal Chindori-Chininga on Returning to Zimbabwe After 8 Years in the US in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music
css.php