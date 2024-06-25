Relationships
It’s the #ChiVido2024! Here’s Your First Look at Davido & Chioma’s Trad
Ladies and gentlemen… The hour is upon us!
Yes, it’s the #ChiVido2024. We’ve been super elated since the announcement that our award-winning Afrobeats superstar, Davido, and the love of his life, Chioma Avril Rowland was set for the aisle.
Now, it’s here and our excitement has gone right off the charts. The singer and his sweetheart tie the knot traditionally today and we’ve got some snippets of their first, and second looks from the all-so special day.
Davido
Davido is #CHIVIDO24 ready.😍
🎥:@B_RedHKN pic.twitter.com/Bmre5L87RG
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 25, 2024
Chioma
