#ChiVido2024: Davido & Chioma Through The Years

It's #ChiVido2024 Time! Check Out Davido & Chioma's Pre-Wedding Photos ❤️

Feeling Conflicted Between Love & Finances? Laju Iren Has Some Advice For You

Who Should Say "I Love You" First? Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Share Their Thoughts

Denola Grey & Dodos Uvieghara Reveal Their Best-Kept Beauty Secrets | WATCH

Movie Night with Bae! Akah & Claire Nnani Recommend 5 Must-Watch Romance Movies

"Is It More Than Friendship?" Laju Iren Shares Tips on Escaping the Friend Zone

Love Wins! Dami Elebe Announces Engagement with Lovely Photos

Akah & Claire Nnani Get Real About Finances, Growth & More in New Video

It’s the #ChiVido2024! Here’s Your First Look at Davido & Chioma’s Trad

3 hours ago

Photo Credit: @bedgepictures

Ladies and gentlemen… The hour is upon us!

Yes, it’s the #ChiVido2024. We’ve been super elated since the announcement that our award-winning Afrobeats superstar, Davido, and the love of his life, Chioma Avril Rowland was set for the aisle.

Now, it’s here and our excitement has gone right off the charts. The singer and his sweetheart tie the knot traditionally today and we’ve got some snippets of their first, and second looks from the all-so special day.

Davido

Chioma

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

