ChiVido2024: Davido & Chioma Through The Years

What is there not to love about Davido and Chioma‘s love story? They’ve gone through the ups and downs of love together, from breakups to makeups, to happy and sad momets. But in the end, the pair have managed to only get better, appearing more in love, than when they started way back in 2017, 2018. To see how their story began and how it’s unfolded over the years, take a look below!

2018

Davido never shied away from declaring his love for Chioma. In 2018, ahead of her birthday, Davido and Chioma were at a club and with a mic in his hand, Davido publicly declared his love for her saying “I’m in love o”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

2018

Davido and Chioma in Barbados.

2018

“Give my baby Assurance”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

2018

Davido featured Chioma in “Assurance” and “Wonder Woman”

2018

Chioma had the best 23rd birthday – from getting a Porsche as a birthday gift to having a song written about her. The couple attended two events that weekend to celebrate Chioma’s birthday; a pre-birthday party and a birthday dinner. At the dinner, Davido and Chioma were so loved up and cute.

2019

Davido is such a lover boy, and with Chioma, he goes all out. On Valentine’s Day (2019), Davido showed up at Chioma’s place with saxophonists to serenade her. He also brought cakes, flowers, and champagne with him. While Davido did not sing, his saxophonists warmed everywhere with their fire tunes and plastered smiles.

2019

When they welcomed their baby boy, Ifeanyi.

2019

Chioma introduced Davido to her family and he put a ring on it. Chioma Rowland said YES! Trust Davido to go big. He shared the photo of the huge diamond designed by Dorgu on Chioma’s finger, with the caption: “SHE SAID YES!!!! BIG ROCK ? #ASSURANCE2020”. Chioma also shared the photo on her Instagram page with the caption, “??? I love you @davidoofficial (You didn’t even let me wax yet ??)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

2020

Date Night!

2020

Davido featured Chioma in the music video for “1 Milli”

2020

In sickness and in health…

Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you .. — Davido (@davido) April 19, 2020

2023

When Davido announced in an interview with content creator and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie) that he and Chioma got married. He said, “Just being away, you know I have had a lot to think about definitely. Time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time and time to make music again. You know, I remade the album. Before I went on a break I actually had an album ready. I had a tour ready. You know we did the album. I travelled. It was crazy. I’m married. A lot of different things but yeah, we are ready now to get back on the road. The album is out, it’s amazing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

2023

“It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

2023

Baba and Mama Ibeji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

2024

Officially Mr & Mrs Adeleke!